The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office launches podcast, 'The Sheriff's Perspective' to Speak Directly to Philadelphians

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office is pleased to announce the launch of 'The Sheriff's Perspective' podcast hosted by Sheriff Rochelle Bilal on March 16th on WURD Radio 96.1FM / 900 AM. The podcast is an opportunity for constituents and key stakeholders to hear directly from Sheriff Bilal and her esteemed guests. This podcast will give listeners an inside look at the operations of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office.

"With The Sheriff's Perspective, I will speak directly to Philadelphians about the work of The Philadelphia Sheriff's Office. This podcast provides residents access to ask questions, hear about upcoming community events, and learn more about our operations." – Sheriff Rochelle Bilal

Sheriff Bilal has made engaging with the community and neighborhoods a hallmark of the Bilal Administration over the past four years. The Sheriff's Perspective podcast is an expansion of those community outreach efforts. The show will air on the third Saturday of each month from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, beginning on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Episodes will be available on YouTube and phillysheriff.com and exclusively on WURD Radio 96.1FM and 900 AM.

