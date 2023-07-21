The Philippines Data Center Market: Comprehensive Insights into Existing & Upcoming Facilities

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Philippines: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive database provides valuable insights into 21 existing data centers and 13 upcoming data centers, covering key locations such as Manila, Batangas, and Cebu.

The Philippines data center market has seen significant growth in recent years, attracting heavy investments from prominent colocation and telecom data center operators, including ePLDT, DITO Telecommunity, and SpaceDC, among others. With the expansion of submarine cables and improved digital connectivity, the country is poised to become a major player in the data center industry.

Key Highlights of the Philippines Data Center Market:

Market Investment: The country has witnessed substantial investments from leading data center operators, demonstrating their confidence in the market's potential. Connectivity: The Philippines is connected through a robust network of submarine cables, with ongoing expansions and new cables being laid to enhance digital connectivity. Market Dominance: The top two data center operators contribute over 65% of the existing IT load capacity, underscoring their significant presence in the market. Colocation Market Share: Retail colocation accounted for around 91% of the market share in 2022, while wholesale colocation represented the remaining 9%.

The newly launched database offers in-depth analysis across each facility, providing essential data points for investors and stakeholders in the data center industry. For existing data centers, it covers core details such as location, operator name, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, design standards, and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database includes investment details, area, power capacity, and projected year of opening.

Investors and operators covered in the database include ePLDT, Beeinfotech, DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom, Tech Global, Phcolo, NexLogic Telecommunications Network, Total Information Management Corporation, and Bitstop Network Services.

Target Audience:

The database is a valuable resource for a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.

For those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the Philippines data center market, this database offers unparalleled insights and is a must-have resource for informed decision-making.

