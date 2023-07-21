The Philippines Data Center Market: Comprehensive Insights into Existing & Upcoming Facilities

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Philippines: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This comprehensive database provides valuable insights into 21 existing data centers and 13 upcoming data centers, covering key locations such as Manila, Batangas, and Cebu.

The Philippines data center market has seen significant growth in recent years, attracting heavy investments from prominent colocation and telecom data center operators, including ePLDT, DITO Telecommunity, and SpaceDC, among others. With the expansion of submarine cables and improved digital connectivity, the country is poised to become a major player in the data center industry.

Key Highlights of the Philippines Data Center Market:

  1. Market Investment: The country has witnessed substantial investments from leading data center operators, demonstrating their confidence in the market's potential.
  2. Connectivity: The Philippines is connected through a robust network of submarine cables, with ongoing expansions and new cables being laid to enhance digital connectivity.
  3. Market Dominance: The top two data center operators contribute over 65% of the existing IT load capacity, underscoring their significant presence in the market.
  4. Colocation Market Share: Retail colocation accounted for around 91% of the market share in 2022, while wholesale colocation represented the remaining 9%.

The newly launched database offers in-depth analysis across each facility, providing essential data points for investors and stakeholders in the data center industry. For existing data centers, it covers core details such as location, operator name, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, design standards, and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database includes investment details, area, power capacity, and projected year of opening.

Investors and operators covered in the database include ePLDT, Beeinfotech, DITO Telecommunity, Globe Telecom, Tech Global, Phcolo, NexLogic Telecommunications Network, Total Information Management Corporation, and Bitstop Network Services.

Target Audience:

The database is a valuable resource for a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.

For those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the Philippines data center market, this database offers unparalleled insights and is a must-have resource for informed decision-making.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53454t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Database Reveals Italy's Booming Data Center Market with 63 Existing and 9 Upcoming Facilities

Asia-Pacific Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Eco-Friendly Nitrile Medical Gloves - The Innovative Trend Driving Market Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.