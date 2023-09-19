The Philly Show, Mascot Team Up To Increase Discoverability of Inventory & Optimize Show Experience for Both Vendors & Attendees, Beginning in December 2023

Two leaders in the collectibles industry collaborate to deliver cutting edge events and push the collecting industry forward.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philly Show, one of the longest running sports cards and memorabilia shows, and Mascot, the leading inventory management solution for collectibles, have teamed up to provide enhanced discoverability and searchable of inventory available for sale or trade at The Philly Show, beginning in December 2023.

Through this collaboration, vendors and dealers will have the opportunity to upload items available for sale and trade at The Philly Show to Mascot. All show attendees will be able to search, via Mascot's website, all graded sports cards and non-sports cards available by vendor or by specific criteria.

As an example, attendees could search "Mickey Mantle" on Mascot. By doing so, every Mickey Mantle card synced to Mascot across all vendor booths will appear, along with vendor booth numbers. If attendees search for "Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps PSA 5", only booths that have Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps PSA 5's will appear.

Since 1975, The Philly Show has prided itself on building the best experience for all its customers. Through this collaboration, the goal is to increase transactions and liquidity for vendors by enabling show attendees to search, discover, and bookmark the inventory they are seeking. For attendees, creating an optimal shopping experience which allows everyone to easily discover items of interest on the floor is a real win.

Said Joe Drelich of East Coast Sports Management, the operator and promoter of The Philly Show along with Hunt Auctions, "This is an exciting step forward for The Philly Show, one of the most respected and longest running shows in the country. It's incredibly important to us to adopt new technology and remove frictions from the trade floor, without losing the appeal of what makes shows so special. We believe this collaboration with Mascot does just that."

Said Mascot CEO Ezra Levine, "We are thrilled to work with The Philly Show to bring this much needed innovation and forward thinking to the trade show floor. As popularity and attendance of shows and the industry at large continues to increase, a solution like this is all the more important - a sentiment shared by many we spoke to over the last few months. Show attendees want an easier path to locating specific items on the floor instead of looking for that needle in a haystack. For dealers, we expect it lead to more transactions and more relevant discussions. We appreciate Joe Drelich's and The Philly Show's commitment to delivering the best experience for their customers, and are happy to provide the connectivity tools to be able to power this."

The solution will be free to all vendors and attendees and participation is optional but encouraged. The first collaboration will encompass just graded trading cards, both sports and non-sports, with more collectible categories expected to be supported in the future. Mascot has integrations with the leading grading companies, including PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett, and TAG which allow for easy syncing of inventory.

Mascot will provide tutorials, live assistance, and always-on individual support to dealers and vendors to facilitate their inventory on Mascot, and to ensure a positive experience for all.

The Philly Show is one of the longest running and largest sports cards and memorabilia collectibles shows in America. The next shop is September 22-24, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, in Oaks, PA. You can find out more information at https://phillyshow.com/.

About Mascot

Mascot is the premier inventory management and multi-sales channel solution for collectibles. Mascot has numerous integrations across the industry including grading companies such as PSA, CGC, SGC, Beckett and Tag, marketplaces such as eBay, MySlabs, Shopify, TikTokShop, MyCardPost, Veriswap, and ComicConnect, data providers such as CardHedge and WaxStat, and service providers such as WAX Insurance. You can learn more and sign up for free at www.WithMascot.com.

