Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2029

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• How is the clinical use of photoacoustic imaging expected to evolve in the future?

• Imaging systems is currently the leading product-based segment in the global photoacoustic imaging market. Which clinical applications of photoacoustic imaging are expected to emerge in the field of medical imaging?

• How are the industry players trying to overcome the challenges associated with the clinical translation of photoacoustic imaging?

• What are the steps taken by the industry players to overcome the lack of awareness for photoacoustic imaging?

• How is the current dominating stake conquered by imaging systems expected to be impacted due to the evolving perception of end users toward the incorporation of photoacoustic imaging?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players of global photoacoustic imaging market to sustain the competition?

• What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different product categories available in the market?

• What is the current total market size and forecasts (until 2029) for different diagnostic applications?

• What is the scope of the global photoacoustic imaging market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

• What is the role of each type of player in photoacoustic imaging market?



Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The photoacoustic imaging market industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 28.88% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The photoacoustic imaging market generated $102.2 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The market growth in the photoacoustic imaging market can primarily be attributed to the factors such expanding preclinical utilization, rising awareness for early disease diagnosis, and increasing demand for non-invasive imaging.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include stringent regulatory guidelines, the high cost of equipment, and the lack of adequate reimbursement policies.



Expert Quote



"Better preclinical results are needed to improve the physician's confidence rate towards photoacoustic imaging, the widespread clinical adoption is many years away but once approved clinical applications of photoacoustic imaging should dominate the market"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market



The research report on global photoacoustic imaging market provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the photoacoustic imaging market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to photoacoustic imaging market.



Market Segmentation



The global photoacoustic imaging market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into imaging systems, components (lasers and transducers), contrast agents, and software and other accessories.



The global photoacoustic imaging market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into preclinical and clinical application.



The global photoacoustic imaging market segmentation (on the basis of diagnostic application) is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, hematology, and others.



The global photoacoustic imaging market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is segmented into research institutions, hospitals and clinics, and others



The global photoacoustic imaging market segmentation (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global photoacoustic imaging market include EKSPLA, ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., illumiSonics Inc., InnoLas Laser GmbH, iThera Medical GmbH, kibero, OPOTEK LLC, PA Imaging, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Teem Photonics, TomoWave Laboratories, Verasonics, Inc., and Vibronix, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Netherlands

• Italy

• Spain

• Lithuania

• Sweden

• Ireland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Israel

• Saudi Arabia



