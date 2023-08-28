The Physical IAM Market size to grow by USD 950.19 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) networks to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical IAM market is forecast to increase by USD 950.19 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.11%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) networks, the need to comply with regulatory requirements, and the growing adoption of IDaaS solutions. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Free Sample Report

Physical IAM Market- Company Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physical IAM Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including AlertEnterpise Inc., Alfred Net, Atos SE, Convergint Technologies LLC, CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HID Global Corp., Identification Systems P Ltd., Identiv Inc., Intellisoft, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, MTI Technology, Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., SecureAuth Corp., Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB, Thales Group, and WSO2 Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and companies' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Physical IAM Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (Commercial, Government, and Defense), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. Deploying physical IAM solutions on-premises requires end-users to obtain software licenses and is more expensive than cloud-based IAMs due to in-house hardware and substantial investments in software licenses. Currently, large enterprises favor on-premises physical IAM due to its strong security features. In addition, customized solutions enable organizations to exercise tight control and improve data safety and security. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Physical IAM Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rapid growth of Internet of Things (IoT) networks is a key factor driving market growth. The IoT includes objects such as vehicles and home appliances, equipped with software, sensors, and actuators to facilitate data exchange and connectivity. Physical IAM provides enhanced security for IoT devices with features such as adaptive authentication, end-to-end data encryption, overload detection, and auto-balancing. load. Additionally, IoT IAM consolidates customer profiles and interest data from various interactions, creating a unified profile. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The need for MFA with physical IAM is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Poor handling of data is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a free sample report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The industry 4.0 market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 211.43 billion. This industry 4.0 market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (industrial IoT, smart factory, and industrial automation), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, oil and gas, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities is driving growth in Industry 4.0 market.

The enterprise location-based services (LBS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 45,230.04 million. This enterprise LBS market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (large enterprises and SMEs), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the enterprise LBS market growth is the increasing focus on proximity marketing.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio