The Physical Society of Japan and AIP Publishing Announce New Partnership

To grow its global footprint and inspire continued evolution and growth, JPS is partnering with AIP Publishing for global marketing and sales activities. The society chose to partner with AIP Publishing because of its mission-led values, outstanding reputation, established partnerships, and extensive experience marketing and selling scientific journals into the global physical sciences market.

"We look forward to working with AIP Publishing," commented Hikaru Kawamura, President of JPS. "As a premier global publisher in physics, AIP Publishing offers us a great opportunity to expand the digital outreach of JPSJ and its engagement with new audiences around the world."

JPSJ is the leading physics journal in Japan and has been publishing important research results in all fields of physics from condensed matter physics to particle physics, since 1946. JPSJ is a natural fit with the AIP Publishing portfolio and will be included in the AIP Complete sales package. JPSJ is the flagship title of The Physical Society of Japan.

John Haynes, CEO of AIP Publishing, said, "It's a privilege to work with such an esteemed organization as The Physical Society of Japan. We're really excited about the opportunity to bring JPSJ to a global audience as AIP Publishing continues to connect physical science researchers around the world."

AIP Publishing will begin marketing and selling JPSJ in June 2018. More information will be communicated to customers in the coming months.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

About The Physical Society of Japan

Founded in 1877, The Physical Society of Japan is one of the oldest academic societies for natural sciences in Japan. JPS's esteemed membership has included 13 Nobel Laureates. With 17,000 members, JPS serves researchers, engineers, teachers and students, from within and outside Japan. JPS mission is to promote members' research activities through Annual Meetings and publications.

