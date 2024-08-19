The Physicians Foundation Announces Call for Grant Applicants to Address Drivers of Health

New grant program seeks up to five medical associations

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physicians Foundation announced a call for medical associations to submit proposals for a grant to develop capacity, resources and data collection that support physicians in their understanding of drivers of health (DOH) and integration into their medical practices as part of regular patient care. The grant program seeks up to five medical associations to implement programs over a period of two years for up to $150,000.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a patients' DOH drove 80% of health outcomes. Furthermore, eight in 10 physicians believe that the United States cannot improve health outcomes or reduce health care costs without addressing DOH. However, six in 10 physicians lack the time and ability to do so.

"Through The Physicians Foundation's drivers of health grant program, we are making a tangible difference by supporting physicians to meet their patients' comprehensive health needs," said Gary Price, MD, president of The Physicians Foundation. "Our previous grantees have made a tremendous impact for their physicians and patients through innovative solutions, including customized, local DOH resource guides for physician practices and a mobile app with comprehensive DOH resources. I encourage medical associations to apply for this grant to improve health outcomes in their communities."

The DOH grant program is aimed at spreading awareness and knowledge around the best strategies for physicians who care for patients affected by DOH. Medical associations are closely aligned with the physicians and patients in their communities; therefore, they can provide critical insights to customize DOH screening and resource navigation implementation within medical practices. The RFP is aimed at identifying and providing financial support to medical associations with the following criteria:

Interest in and capacity in activities of this grant program for two years

State's/region's landscape is primed for or at a critical point related to addressing DOH

Recruit a group of willing and eager physicians to integrate or enhance DOH screenings and DOH-related resource navigation into their medical practices and provide feedback and data related to that DOH integration process

Eligible organizations must be registered as 501c3 public charities; public foundations are not eligible

Previous grant recipients worked to implement solutions identified in The Physicians Foundation's survey, including working with medical practices to implement standard DOH screenings, creating comprehensive platforms to access DOH resources and developing training programs to understand best practices for addressing DOH.

To apply for The Physicians Foundation's grant program by September 18, register and login to the online application system.

