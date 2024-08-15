The Physicians Foundation Announces New Recipient in Leadership Award Program, Recognized for Addressing Drivers of Health

Jubril Oyeyemi, M.D., is honored for his transformative work, connecting patients with primary care and critical health resources

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physicians Foundation is proud to announce Jubril Oyeyemi, M.D., Founder and CEO of Cherry Hill Free Clinic (CHFC), as the recipient of the Dr. Buz Cooper Award for Addressing Drivers of Health. This prestigious award is part of The Physicians Foundation's Leadership Award Program and honors a physician who has gone above and beyond to connect patients with the social, economic, educational and environmental resources necessary for their overall health. The award is named in honor of Richard (Buz) Cooper, M.D., author of Poverty and the Myths of Health Care Reform, who was a staunch advocate for addressing the drivers of health (DOH) in health care delivery.

"The Foundation's Award Program champions early career physicians who have shown commitment and ingenuity in their pursuit of patient care," said Gary Price, M.D., president of The Physicians Foundation. "Through Dr. Oyeyemi's leadership, Cherry Hill Free Clinic has become a beacon of hope for the uninsured and underinsured in South Jersey by expanding access to essential primary care and adapting to patients' needs. His dedication to this cause should serve as an inspiration to the entire medical community."

Dr. Oyeyemi founded CHFC, which provides free primary health care throughout Southern New Jersey. The clinic offers referrals to specialists, conducts free cancer screenings, provides medication vouchers and engages in extensive public health education efforts. The clinic's Community Health Worker program is particularly notable, as it targets health education and access for local communities with specific cultural needs. Dr. Oyeyemi's vision for the CHFC was inspired by his realization that many patients who he encountered in traditional health care settings were unable to access preventive care due to their insurance status, leading to avoidable negative health outcomes.

"Cherry Hill Free Clinic was established to fill this critical gap in care, so we can truly make a difference in the health of all people in our community," Dr. Oyeyemi said. "I am deeply honored to receive the Dr. Buz Cooper Award, which will allow us to expand our services, particularly our Healthy Neighbor 2.0 program. This initiative will support our patients who are at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by connecting them to primary care, trusted community health workers and community-based lifestyle interventions."

The Foundation's support will help an upcoming program, The Healthy Neighbor 2.0, a refinement of the CHFC Community Health Worker program. The Healthy Neighbor 2.0 will serve patients with elevated blood sugar levels, existing patients within the past two years with similar conditions and those with severe obesity and weight-related comorbidities. The goals of the program will be to reduce the risk of disease severity for patients with or at high-risk of developing diabetes; provide education and preventive health and chronic disease management in hard-to-reach communities; and prevent further hospitalization related to diabetes.

In July 2024, The Physicians Foundation also honored E. Mirna Mohanraj, M.D., in the Medical Innovator Award category of the Leadership Award Program. For more information about The Physicians Foundation's Leadership Award Program, please visit physiciansfoundation.org/leadership-award-program.

About The Physicians Foundation

The Physicians Foundation is a nonprofit seeking to advance the work of practicing physicians and help them facilitate the delivery of high-quality health care to patients. As the U.S. health care system continues to evolve, The Physicians Foundation is steadfast in strengthening the physician-patient relationship, supporting medical practices' sustainability and helping physicians navigate the changing health care system. The Physicians Foundation pursues its mission through research, education and innovative grant making that improves physician wellbeing, strengthens physician leadership, addresses drivers of health and lifts physician perspectives. For more information, visit www.physiciansfoundation.org

SOURCE The Physicians Foundation