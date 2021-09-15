The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and #FirstRespondersFirst Come Together to Ignite National Action on Physician Suicide

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Physician Suicide Awareness Day (September 17, 2021), The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and #FirstRespondersFirst have come together to equip physicians, their loved ones, their colleagues, health organizations and others to help prevent physician suicide through Vital Signs: The Campaign to Prevent Physician Suicide. Vital Signs seeks to make National Physician Suicide Awareness Day a reminder and call to action that it is time to talk – and to act – so physicians' struggles do not become mental health emergencies.

"Physicians have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession and over half of all physicians know of a physician who has considered, attempted or died by suicide," said Gary Price, M.D., president of The Physicians Foundation. "It is vital that we make a conscious and forward effort to break down stigma and encourage physicians to talk about their mental health and seek support when they need it, especially in the wake of the most significant health event in recent history."

Vital Signs curates six actions any individual or health organization can take to help physicians in distress seek mental health care, ultimately helping prevent suicide:

Learn the Vital Signs

Share suicide prevention resources

Prepare before a moment of crisis

Check in with a physician

Understand structural barriers

Create a culture of wellbeing

To date, 22 health organizations have joined in to signify their support in creating a culture of wellbeing that prioritizes reducing burnout, safeguarding job satisfaction and viewing seeking mental health services as a sign of strength.

"Our sister, Dr. Lorna Breen, died by suicide on April 26, 2020. It wasn't until after she died that we learned she had one significant risk factor—she was a physician," said Jennifer Feist and Corey Feist, co-founders of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "If this could happen to Lorna, this could happen to any physician, which is why we are honored to launch this new campaign and help any individual or organization have evidenced-based resources to prevent physician suicide."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 6 in 10 physicians (61%) reported they experienced feelings of burnout. When left untreated, burnout can cause more cases of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use, and lead to suicidal thoughts for physicians, directly impacting physician suicide rates.

"While physician suicide was a crisis long before COVID-19, the demands of the pandemic have created a sense of urgency to better support physicians' mental health and wellbeing," said Shekhar Saxena, professor of the Practice of Global Mental Health, Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and mental health subject matter expert for #FirstRespondersFirst. "This campaign's tools and resources can help physicians build their resilience and promote positive mental health while also supporting health organizations in evidence-based practices to prioritize their physician workforce's wellbeing."

To raise awareness on physician suicide and promote resources to help prevent physician suicide on #NPSADay, explore www.NPSADay.org/toolkit.

To become a supporting organization on #NPSADay and beyond, visit www.npsaday.org/become-supporting-organization.

The campaign is intended for awareness-building and informational purposes only. If you need further guidance or are in a crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free 24/7 support.

