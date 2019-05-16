The Pi Group Evolves Brand to Become Perpetual:

DARIEN, Conn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pi Group (Perpetual Insights, Pi Executive and Perpetual Ambition), the premiere boutique recruitment and talent advisory firm for the world's most inspiring consumer brands, announced today a comprehensive brand evolution fueled by an enhanced structure of service offerings.

As Perpetual:, the company reinforces its commitment to offering the full range of solutions clients require along the entire talent journey. From Talent Acquisition to Talent Development to Talent Analytics, Perpetual is dedicated to empowering talent and fueling brands.

"We have evolved significantly since we first launched The Pi Group in 2013. Over the years we've designed an innovative approach that fully addresses clients' recruitment and talent development needs," said Steve Morrissey, Founder & Managing Partner, Perpetual.

"Our new name, Perpetual, was chosen because it reflects the uninterrupted, never-ending insight we deliver throughout the talent lifecycle of a client. In one word, it captures our core and our mission."

As an overarching brand, Perpetual delivers a diverse set of offerings along three distinct areas to lead companies and people on the collaborative journey towards their greatest potential:

Talent Acquisition: Talent Mapping, Executive Search, and Interim Management: At the core, Perpetual comprises Executive Search professionals renowned for their abilities to acquire the very best talent for clients. This is achieved by mapping the talent market, sourcing and engaging the best leaders, and securing best-in-class interim professionals to deliver on business and strategic gaps.

At the core, comprises Executive Search professionals renowned for their abilities to acquire the very best talent for clients. This is achieved by mapping the talent market, sourcing and engaging the best leaders, and securing best-in-class interim professionals to deliver on business and strategic gaps. Talent Development: Executive Coaching, High Performing Team Capability Programs, Strategy Enablement, and Career Transition: Perpetual accelerates the performance of clients' team through customized Talent Development programs across Executive Coaching, High Performing Team Capability, Strategy Enablement, and Outplacement.

Perpetual accelerates the performance of clients' team through customized Talent Development programs across Executive Coaching, High Performing Team Capability, Strategy Enablement, and Outplacement. Talent Analytics: Talent Assessment Tools and a Perpetual Predictive People Analytics Platform: Perpetual enables clients to unleash the full potential of your team by uncovering key insights into your teams' DNA, using the Perpetual Predictive People Analytics Platform and suite of Talent Assessments. Powered by AI, the organization's industry leading tools help clients gain deep insight into individual and team performance, engagement, and evaluate team fit.

Along with its new name, Perpetual is unveiling its newly designed corporate logo and website with a domain name change: https://beperpetual.com.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a boutique Consumer Brands Talent Advisory firm that consults with clients on how to attract, retain, assess, and coach what is the most critical resource in any organization – human capital. We work with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-ups, family-owned, and private, equity-backed businesses. At the core of our delivery is a trusting and open partnership with our clients and candidates. Our global team prides itself on our high levels of transparency, agility and integrity. We deliver solutions in three distinct areas: Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Talent Analytics. For more information, please visit our website and/or our company LinkedIn page.

SOURCE Perpetual

Related Links

https://beperpetual.com

