The PI3K inhibitors market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period

Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors Market: About this market

Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors restricts PI3K enzymes and help in controlling cancer. This phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market analysis considers sales from chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and other indications. Our analysis also considers the sales of phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the CLL segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high prevalence of CLL and FL and increasing new cases of cancer will play a significant role in the CLL segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market report also looks at factors such as recent approvals, strategic alliances, and special drug designations. However, low adoption of drugs, clinical trial failures, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors industry over the forecast period.



Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitors Market: Overview



Recent approvals



Although many approved therapies are available for various types of blood cancer, the market still witnesses a huge unmet need. Chemotherapies are widely used for the treatment of several types of cancer, including lymphomas. However, chemotherapies have some limitations, which reduces patient adherence toward the treatment. Such factors have fueled exhaustive research on target therapies such as PI3K inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Several drugs have been approved, such as copanlisib (ALIQOPA) for the treatment of FL, in September 2017. Thus, recent approvals are expected to fuel the PI3K inhibitors market to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.



Reimbursement programs



The cost of PI3K inhibitors is usually high, owing to the complex manufacturing process. This has also had a negative impact on the PI3K inhibitors market for a long time. Therefore, various government bodies have started patient assistance programs to reduce the cost burden on patients and make these treatments available at an affordable price. Thus, the availability of reimbursement programs is expected to fuel the growth of the PI3K inhibitors market size during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novartis AG, TG Therapeutics Inc., and Verastem Inc.



Also, the phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



