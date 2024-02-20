The Piacentile Law Firm Announces $25.5 Million Settlement To Be Paid By Lincare Inc. For Fraudulent Billing Practices

News provided by

The Piacentile Law Firm

20 Feb, 2024, 15:24 ET

Ordered to pay $25.5 million by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in the Southern District of New York

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced a $25.5 million settlement to be paid by medical equipment supplier Lincare Inc. as a result of their fraudulent billing practices.

The case was originated in 2017 by Whistleblowers International ("WBI"), The Piacentile Law Firm LLP (formerly, the Brian Krauss Law Firm) in Washington, DC and was co-counseled with Susman Godfrey and Motley Rice. WBI worked on the case for over 7 years and is honored to announce its successful settlement.

Continue Reading
Dr. Joe Piacentile
Dr. Joe Piacentile

Durable medical equipment supplier Lincare Inc. failed to comply with billing rules when they knowingly sought payment from patients who were no longer using Lincare respiratory devices.

In a February 15th press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams is quoted as saying, "When DME suppliers like Lincare knowingly seek federal funds for items that are not medically necessary and not being used, they threaten the sustainability and financial integrity of vital federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid.  Companies will be held accountable for fraudulent billing practices that prioritize profits over legal obligations."

The Piacentile Law Firm LLP/ Whistleblowers International

The Piacentile Law Firm LLP, founded by Joe Piacentile MD, JD, Esq., stands at the vanguard of legal advocacy against corporate and governmental fraud. Its mission is to support whistleblowers in their pursuit of justice, providing an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to make a significant impact in the fight against corruption. 

Katie Weigl
Executive Assistant
201-788-3656
[email protected]

SOURCE The Piacentile Law Firm

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.