The Piacentile Law Firm Announces $25.5 Million Settlement To Be Paid By Lincare Inc. For Fraudulent Billing Practices

Ordered to pay $25.5 million by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in the Southern District of New York

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced a $25.5 million settlement to be paid by medical equipment supplier Lincare Inc. as a result of their fraudulent billing practices.

The case was originated in 2017 by Whistleblowers International ("WBI"), The Piacentile Law Firm LLP (formerly, the Brian Krauss Law Firm) in Washington, DC and was co-counseled with Susman Godfrey and Motley Rice. WBI worked on the case for over 7 years and is honored to announce its successful settlement.

Dr. Joe Piacentile

Durable medical equipment supplier Lincare Inc. failed to comply with billing rules when they knowingly sought payment from patients who were no longer using Lincare respiratory devices.

In a February 15th press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams is quoted as saying, "When DME suppliers like Lincare knowingly seek federal funds for items that are not medically necessary and not being used, they threaten the sustainability and financial integrity of vital federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Companies will be held accountable for fraudulent billing practices that prioritize profits over legal obligations."

The Piacentile Law Firm LLP / Whistleblowers International

The Piacentile Law Firm LLP, founded by Joe Piacentile MD, JD, Esq., stands at the vanguard of legal advocacy against corporate and governmental fraud. Its mission is to support whistleblowers in their pursuit of justice, providing an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to make a significant impact in the fight against corruption.

