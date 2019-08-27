THE PIANO GUYS Premiere New Rendition of Lewis Capaldi's Hit Single "Someone You Loved"
DEBUT STUNNING VISUAL FEATURING WORLD OF DANCE FAN-FAVORITE FINALISTS CHARITY ANDERSON & ANDRES PEÑATE
NEW TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED THROUGH MAY 2020
Aug 27, 2019, 11:44 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for releasing incredibly original instrumental covers with stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut a new video for their rendition of Lewis Capaldi's breakout hit single "Someone You Loved." Arriving just days after the track's official audio release, the video features World of Dance finalists Charity Anderson and Andres Peñate, who bring to life the song's emotions through their incredible choreography. Inspired by the song's stirring lyricism, The Piano Guys tapped Charity and Andres to be featured in the video, utilizing their connection as a couple and the emotive storytelling power of movement and dance to fully express the poignancy of "Someone You Loved" – watch here.
"We had complete faith in these two artists to tell the story that needed to be told," says Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys. "As it turns out, Andres is likely going to be leaving for two years to serve a full-time mission for his church. Charity is supporting him in this, but the two are experiencing intense, bittersweet feelings regarding their impending partnership's hiatus. This is the story they told in dance to our music—a story of sadness, of support, of joy, of unity, of strength, of longing, and of unconditional love. The mastery in their choreography is unmatched and has the power to stir up tender feelings for someone you loved."
Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2.6 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.
THE PIANO GUYS – SOMEONE YOU LOVED
LISTEN: http://thepianoguys.lnk.to/SomeoneYouLovedPR
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/qMG1BXo8Asg
|
THE PIANO GUYS – 2019 TOUR DATES
|
DATE
|
CITY, STATE
|
VENUE
|
Tue, August 13
|
Medford, OR
|
Britt Pavilion
|
Wed, August 14
|
Redmond, WA
|
Marymoor Park
|
Thu, August 15
|
Portland, OR
|
Oregon Zoo Amphitheater
|
Fri, August 16
|
Boise, ID
|
Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden
|
Sat, August 17
|
Pocatello, ID
|
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
|
Tue, August 20
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Thu, September 5
|
Lancaster, PA
|
American Music Theatre
|
Fri, September 6
|
Vienna, VA
|
Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap
|
Sat, September 7
|
New York, NY
|
Beacon Theater
|
Tue, September 10
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theater
|
Wed, September 11
|
Providence, RI
|
PPAC
|
Thu, September 12
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Met Philadelphia
|
Fri, September 13
|
Easton, PA
|
State Theatre Center for the Arts
|
Sat, September 14
|
Storrs Mansfield, CT
|
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
|
Thu, November 14
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Fri, November 15
|
Rockford, IL
|
Coronado Performing Arts Center
|
Tue, November 19
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Fabulous Fox
|
Wed, November 20
|
Kalamazoo, MI
|
Miller Auditorium
|
Thu, November 21
|
Midland, MI
|
Midland Center for the Arts
|
Fri, November 22
|
Waukegan, IL
|
Genesee Theatre
|
Sat, November 23
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theatre
|
Wed, December 4
|
Cedar City, UT
|
America First Event Center
|
Tue, December 17
|
Salina, KS
|
Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
|
Wed, December 18
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
|
Fri, December 20
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Fri, January 17
|
Palm Desert, CA
|
McCallum Theatre
|
Sat, January 18
|
Palm Desert, CA
|
McCallum Theatre
|
Tue, January 21
|
Modesto, CA
|
Gallo Center For the Arts
|
Wed, January 22
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Microsoft Theater
|
Thu, January 23
|
San Diego, CA
|
San Diego Civic Theatre
|
Fri, January 24
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Civic
|
Sat, January 25
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Smith Center MATINEE
|
Sat, January 25
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Smith Center EVENING
|
Sat, May 2
|
Anchorage, AK
|
Atwood Concert Hall
**FOR THE LATEST IN TOURING NEWS AND TICKETING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE**
CONNECT WITH THE PIANO GUYS
Website · Facebook · Twitter · Instagram · YouTube
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.
CONTACTS
Larissa Slezak · Jamie Bertel
Sony Music Masterworks
SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks
Share this article