THE PIANO GUYS Premiere New Rendition of Lewis Capaldi's Hit Single "Someone You Loved"

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for releasing incredibly original instrumental covers with stunning visual companions, THE PIANO GUYS today debut a new video for their rendition of Lewis Capaldi's breakout hit single "Someone You Loved."  Arriving just days after the track's official audio release, the video features World of Dance finalists Charity Anderson and Andres Peñate, who bring to life the song's emotions through their incredible choreography.  Inspired by the song's stirring lyricism, The Piano Guys tapped Charity and Andres to be featured in the video, utilizing their connection as a couple and the emotive storytelling power of movement and dance to fully express the poignancy of "Someone You Loved" – watch here.

"We had complete faith in these two artists to tell the story that needed to be told," says Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys.  "As it turns out, Andres is likely going to be leaving for two years to serve a full-time mission for his church. Charity is supporting him in this, but the two are experiencing intense, bittersweet feelings regarding their impending partnership's hiatus. This is the story they told in dance to our music—a story of sadness, of support, of joy, of unity, of strength, of longing, and of unconditional love. The mastery in their choreography is unmatched and has the power to stir up tender feelings for someone you loved."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYSSteven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2.6 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York TimesFast CompanyBuzzFeedMashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE

CITY, STATE

VENUE

Tue, August 13

Medford, OR

Britt Pavilion

Wed, August 14

Redmond, WA

Marymoor Park

Thu, August 15

Portland, OR

Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

Fri, August 16

Boise, ID

Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden

Sat, August 17

Pocatello, ID

Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Tue, August 20

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu, September 5

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

Fri, September 6

Vienna, VA

Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap

Sat, September 7

New York, NY

Beacon Theater

Tue, September 10

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theater

Wed, September 11

Providence, RI

PPAC

Thu, September 12

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Fri, September 13

Easton, PA

State Theatre Center for the Arts

Sat, September 14

Storrs Mansfield, CT

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Thu, November 14

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Fri, November 15

Rockford, IL

Coronado Performing Arts Center

Tue, November 19

St. Louis, MO

Fabulous Fox

Wed, November 20

Kalamazoo, MI

Miller Auditorium

Thu, November 21

Midland, MI

Midland Center for the Arts

Fri, November 22

Waukegan, IL

Genesee Theatre

Sat, November 23

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theatre

Wed, December 4

Cedar City, UT

America First Event Center

Tue, December 17

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Wed, December 18

Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

Fri, December 20

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Fri, January 17

Palm Desert, CA

McCallum Theatre

Sat, January 18

Palm Desert, CA

McCallum Theatre

Tue, January 21

Modesto, CA

Gallo Center For the Arts

Wed, January 22

Los Angeles, CA

Microsoft Theater

Thu, January 23

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

Fri, January 24

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic

Sat, January 25

Las Vegas, NV

Smith Center MATINEE

Sat, January 25

Las Vegas, NV

Smith Center EVENING

Sat, May 2

Anchorage, AK

Atwood Concert Hall

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

