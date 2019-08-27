THE PIANO GUYS Premiere New Rendition of Lewis Capaldi's Hit Single "Someone You Loved"

"We had complete faith in these two artists to tell the story that needed to be told," says Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys . "As it turns out, Andres is likely going to be leaving for two years to serve a full-time mission for his church. Charity is supporting him in this, but the two are experiencing intense, bittersweet feelings regarding their impending partnership's hiatus. This is the story they told in dance to our music—a story of sadness, of support, of joy, of unity, of strength, of longing, and of unconditional love. The mastery in their choreography is unmatched and has the power to stir up tender feelings for someone you loved."

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYS – Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2.6 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – SOMEONE YOU LOVED

LISTEN: http://thepianoguys.lnk.to/SomeoneYouLovedPR

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/qMG1BXo8Asg

THE PIANO GUYS – 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Tue, August 13 Medford, OR Britt Pavilion Wed, August 14 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Thu, August 15 Portland, OR Oregon Zoo Amphitheater Fri, August 16 Boise, ID Outlaw Field @ The Idaho Botanical Garden Sat, August 17 Pocatello, ID Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Tue, August 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre Thu, September 5 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre Fri, September 6 Vienna, VA Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap Sat, September 7 New York, NY Beacon Theater Tue, September 10 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater Wed, September 11 Providence, RI PPAC Thu, September 12 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia Fri, September 13 Easton, PA State Theatre Center for the Arts Sat, September 14 Storrs Mansfield, CT Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Thu, November 14 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Fri, November 15 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center Tue, November 19 St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Wed, November 20 Kalamazoo, MI Miller Auditorium Thu, November 21 Midland, MI Midland Center for the Arts Fri, November 22 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre Sat, November 23 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre Wed, December 4 Cedar City, UT America First Event Center Tue, December 17 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Wed, December 18 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland Fri, December 20 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Fri, January 17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre Sat, January 18 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre Tue, January 21 Modesto, CA Gallo Center For the Arts Wed, January 22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater Thu, January 23 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre Fri, January 24 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Sat, January 25 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center MATINEE Sat, January 25 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center EVENING Sat, May 2 Anchorage, AK Atwood Concert Hall

