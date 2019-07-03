The Piano Guys Release New Rendition Of The Beatles' Legendary Hit Yesterday

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the newly released musical fantasy film Yesterday, THE PIANO GUYS have added their own unique spin to film's namesake, taking on The Beatles' iconic track "Yesterday." Available everywhere now, "Yesterday" features the Fab Four's instantly recognizable melody, newly arranged by The Piano Guys into a highly-original, reggae-tinged track that adds new meaning to the song's legacy.

"This poignant, timeless Beatles melody has always been a favorite of ours," say THE PIANO GUYS.  "With this arrangement, we attempted to portray the idea of someone breaking free of melancholy by fondly reminiscing about happier times.  The upbeat reggae vibe in the middle section presented an excellent excuse to try out our new melodica (a keyboard that is played by blowing air through a mouthpiece that fits into a hole in the side.)" 

"Yesterday" arrives on the heels of The Piano Guys' release of "Avatar (The Theme)," which made its debut last week alongside an out-of-this-world visual filmed at Disney's World of Avatar.  Performing the song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Hornerwatch here

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011 on YouTube, THE PIANO GUYSSteven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson – unassumingly arrived as a musical phenomenon. Over the course of five studio records, two Christmas releases, and a fan favorite live album, they have impressively tallied 2 billion-plus global streams, clocked upwards of 1.7 billion YouTube views, earned six No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top Classical Albums Chart, sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world, averaged nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and attracted a diehard audience. Not to mention, they've appeared in The New York TimesFast CompanyBuzzFeedMashable, and People, were featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

THE PIANO GUYS – YESTERDAY
LISTEN: ThePianoGuys.lnk.to/YesterdayPR

THE PIANO GUYS – 2019 TOUR DATES

DATE

CITY, STATE

VENUE

Tue, August 13

Medford, OR

Britt Pavilion

Wed, August 14

Redmond, WA

Marymoor Park

Thu, August 15

Portland, OR

Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

Fri, August 16

Boise, ID

Outlaw Field @ the Idaho Botanical Garden

Sat, August 17

Pocatello, ID

Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Tue, August 20

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu, September 5

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

Fri, September 6

Vienna, VA

Filene Center @ The Wolf Trap

Sat, September 7

New York, NY

Beacon Theater

Tue, September 10

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theater

Wed, September 11

Providence, RI

PPAC

Thu, September 12

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Fri, September 13

Easton, PA

State Theatre Center for the Arts

Sat, September 14

Storrs Mansfield, CT

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Thu, November 14

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Fri, November 15

Rockford, IL

Coronado Performing Arts Center

Tue, November 19

St. Louis, MO

Fabulous Fox

Wed, November 20

Kalamazoo, MI

Miller Auditorium

Thu, November 21

Midland, MI

Midland Center for the Arts

Fri, November 22

Waukegan, IL

Genesee Theatre

Sat, November 23

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace Theatre

Wed, December 4

Cedar City, UT

America First Event Center

Tue, December 17

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Wed, December 18

Kansas City, MO

Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

Fri, December 20

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

