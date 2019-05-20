NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

Growing number of fulfillment centers will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Fulfilment centers enable enterprises, especially those in the e-commerce industry, to outsource their warehousing and shipping. These centers support enterprises in the storage of all their products, thus ensuring that they (the enterprises) do not have to manage inventories directly. Pick-to-light systems aid these fulfillment centers to increase their efficiency and reduce shipping errors. In addition, these systems also help in increasing the pick rate productivity as well as in enhancing accuracy. Thus, the increase in the number of fulfillment centers will lead to an increase in demand for pick-to-fight systems. Analysts have predicted that the pick-to-light systems market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5777298/?utm_source=PRN







Market Overview

Increased efficiency in warehouse operations

Pick-to-light systems aid in minimizing travel by employees in a warehouse or distribution center to pick up products, which, in turn helps in enhancing the efficiency of warehouse operations. A pick-to-light system guides employees to pick up the selected products through its digital light display. Also, a pick-to-light system provides the employee with an optimized path, and thus, it aids in increasing the throughput rates.

Emergence of pick-to-voice systems

In a high-intensity and complex warehouse, there can be multiple picking locations where the employee needs to be fast and accurate. In such places, a pick-to-voice system or voice-directed system can be used to improve the accuracy of picking and enhance the speed of picking by employees. Thus, the emergence of pick-to-voice systems will impact the demand for pick-to-light systems, hindering the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the pick-to-light systems market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Matthews International Corp. and SSI Schaefer Group the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increased efficiency in warehouse operations and growing number of fulfillment centers will provide considerable growth opportunities to pick-to-light systems manufactures. Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Kardex Group, Matthews International Corp., and SSI Schaefer Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5777298/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

