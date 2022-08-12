The Pickle Juice Company Announces Sponsorship of USA National Rugby 7s Championship

The premiere wellness beverage will keep athletes from 32 teams hydrated and cramp free this weekend

MESQUITE, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice – the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop cramps – has announced their sponsorship of the USA National Rugby Championship this weekend. The major rugby tournament, which spans August 13 and 14 at Emmerson Central Fields in St. Louis, MO, will include 90 games and is the most viewed American-created rugby event watched globally.

Pickle Juice provides up to 14 times the electrolytes found in sports drinks without the sugar or additives. It is also the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. The beverage has been used by teams all over the world, like the New Zealand national team, the All Blacks, the Australian National Team, the Wallabies and numerous other Super Rugby, Premiereship Rugby and MLR teams.

The brand is no stranger to rugby, and many team members including Filip Keuppens, Pickle Juice EVP, played rugby professionally. Keuppens continues his love of the sport through coaching. When asked about the synergies between Pickle Juice and Rugby, Keuppens explained, "Sports, and specifically rugby, have been a huge reason for the rapid growth of awareness of our product both domestically and overseas. It's the reason we have sales demand in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Europe, and many of us at The Pickle Juice Company have direct ties to the game, having played, refereed and coached the sport."

16 top men's and 16 top women's teams in the United states are competing this weekend for the Rugby 7s National Championship. Fans can tune into the broadcast live on the Rugby Network , where all matches will be streamed for free.

To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/ .

About USA Sevens

USA Sevens owns and operates America's premier rugby event, the USA Sevens Rugby Tournament. Held annually, the event is one of the eight international stops in the HSBC Sevens World Series. With an attendance of over 50,000 during the two day event, it is the largest annual rugby event in North America and one of the fastest growing rugby events in the world.

