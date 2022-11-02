The Pickle Juice Company is Now Available in Wegmans Food Markets

Starting mid-November, Pickle Juice launches into 100 Wegmans stores

MESQUITE, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice, the all-natural way to stay hydrated and stop muscle cramps, has announced their expansion in Wegmans Food Markets. Wegmans is a family-owned regional supermarket chain with 107 stores, offering more than 50,000 products. Coming mid-November 2.5oz shots of Pickle Juice will be available in 100 Wegmans stores across the northeastern region of the United States.

"Our expansion in Wegmans is extremely important to us, and we believe it will provide the community with greater accessibility to Pickle Juice," said Executive Vice President, Filip Keuppens. Aside from the strategic expansion, Pickle Juice has strong ties to Western New York. Keuppens is a Rochester Institute of Technology alumni who started his career in Buffalo, NY and Blake Boulton, Director of Sales & Marketing, has family in Hamburg, NY. For both, Pickle Juice being available at Wegmans encompasses a full circle moment.

Pickle Juice will sit on the shelves in the advanced hydration section of Wegmans, where it can be identified as an anti-cramping supplement. Made up of a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, Pickle Juice works to block nerve signals that cause cramping. It was the first product available that addresses neurological factors that lead to cramping and has a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that help with recovery post-exercise.

"We've seen the popularity of Pickle Juice with Buffalo's professional sport teams this season so to now have the top two retailers in Western New York carrying Pickle Juice, its very exciting" said Boulton.

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice is available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more. Pickle Juice 2.5oz shots will be available for purchase at Wegmans Food Markets on November 12th.

About Pickle Juice

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration, and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blends of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief.

