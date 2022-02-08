The Pickle Juice Company Takes Proactive Approach to Solving Supply Chain Issues

MESQUITE, Tex., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, company supply chains have been struggling due to the lingering effects of Covid-19 and overall economic uncertainty. Whether it be sourcing options or factory production procedures, countless products are on shipping delays, leaving customers empty-handed. The Pickle Juice Company however has not only taken a proactive approach to resolve supply chain challenges internally but also offers co-packing services to other product manufacturers and companies.

"We are proud of the measures we have put in place to make sure that our cramp-preventing solution is always readily available and we can be the consistent support that our athletes are looking for," said Filip Keuppens, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Pickle Juice. Along with the measures we have put in place for our own company we also offer Co-Packing Capabilities at our State of the Art Manufacturing plant so other companies can beat supply chain challenges."

Pickle Juice's proactive approach to solving supply issues boils down to a rule of three: multiplying their production capacity at their new facility by three, maintaining three production lines, having three source options for raw material, and having three months of inventory on hand at all time. This plan guarantees that both products can be readily available at any moment and that production can remain consistent.

Aside from their own proactive approach, Pickle Juice also offers co-packaging at their State of the Art Manufacturing plant in Mesquite TX. The plant features 3 new PET filling lines, ample access to all component parts, own molds for 2.5oz, 8oz, 16oz applications, has the capability to produce a variety of bottle types and sizes, low MOQ and short lead time.

Pickle Juice has set a high standard for its supply chain management that has helped prevent production issues internally as well as helping other brands avoid these issues. Being the only scientifically proven remedy that solves cramping immediately, Pickle Juice plans to be readily available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16-ounce pickle juice sport, 8-ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5-ounce pickle juice shot, and more. Made up of a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar, Pickle Juice works to block nerve signals that cause cramping. It was the first product available that addresses neurological factors that lead to cramping and has a unique blend of vitamins and minerals that help with recovery post-exercise.

