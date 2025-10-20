The Pickle Pad Builds on Expansion Momentum with New Florida Signing and Prepares for 2026 Grand Openings

The next-generation pickleball entertainment brand continues to grow, with seven locations in development and new markets set to open in early 2026

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pickle Pad, the dynamic, next-generation pickleball entertainment venue, continues to accelerate its national expansion with a newly signed location in Florida and seven sites currently in development. As the brand gears up for three grand openings this Q4, it also looks ahead to an exciting start to 2026 with new venues slated to open in Charlotte - Downtown, North Carolina; Old Bridge, New Jersey; Atlanta - Marietta, Georgia; and Birmingham - Hoover, Alabama.

The Pickle Pad's newest Florida signing marks continued growth across the Southeast, reinforcing the brand's strategy of bringing together active play, elevated dining, and social connection under one roof. Each Pickle Pad location blends the energy of pickleball with a lively, family-friendly environment that features chef-driven food and beverage options from Crave Social Eatery, curated group experiences, and premium amenities designed for expert and casual players.

"As we close out the year, we're seeing incredible momentum and enthusiasm for The Pickle Pad," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "Each new signing and opening reflects how powerfully our concept resonates with today's consumers who crave connection, play, and memorable experiences. We're ending the year strong and setting the stage for an even bigger 2026 as we bring The Pickle Pad experience to more communities nationwide."

As The Pickle Pad heads into Q4, three new locations are preparing to open their doors—each designed to deliver the brand's signature blend of play, food, and social energy. Guests in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; St. George, Utah; and Newport News, Virginia will soon experience The Pickle Pad's unique combination of pickleball, chef-driven dining, and lively social environments that bring people together for fun, competition, and connection, all just in time for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, momentum continues into the new year with three Q1 2026 openings planned in Charlotte - Downtown, North Carolina; Old Bridge, New Jersey; Atlanta - Marietta, Georgia; and Birmingham - Hoover, Alabama. These upcoming sites represent the next wave of The Pickle Pad's expansion in key regional markets with strong demand for experience-driven social venues.

The Pickle Pad's growth is powered by a collaborative approach that co-locates its venues with complementary brands like Birdie ParTee, Crave Social Eatery, and Altitude Trampoline Park, creating vibrant multi-experience destinations that encourage guests to stay, play, and engage.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. To learn more about franchise opportunities or ways to partner on a franchise, contact Kailee Apodaca, Director of Development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About The Pickle Pad & Crave Social Eatery:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating, and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location is home to Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering both quick and full-service dining, where guests can enjoy fresh, flavorful meals designed for an active lifestyle—whether dining in the restaurant or courtside. With a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks, Crave Social Eatery provides a fun, welcoming space to relax and socialize seven days a week. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information, visit ThePicklePad.com and CraveSocialEatery.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

About Birdie ParTee

Birdie ParTee, part of the Indoor Active Brands family, is a next-generation entertainment destination designed for guests of all ages and occasions. Whether enjoying family fun, a lively date night, or a corporate outing, Birdie ParTee offers an unforgettable experience under one roof. Guests can test their skills on the whimsical FunHouse Course, immerse themselves in the realistic Links Course, or swing away on state-of-the-art golf simulators. To round out the experience, Birdie ParTee features Crave Social Eatery, serving chef-inspired food and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere. More than just mini golf, Birdie ParTee is where play, connection, and crave-worthy dining meet.

