THE PICKLR ANNOUNCES 2,760 NEW COURTS IN UNITED STATES AS IT LOOKS TO EXPAND INTERNATIONALLY

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, announced 276 total units sold to 36 unique direct franchising groups, which amounts to approximately 2,760 indoor courts, as they closed Q1 of 2024. More importantly, their extensively qualified franchising groups will be developing all of these units themselves over the next few years. In addition, 38 new clubs will open across the United States in 23 states, with 52 additional leases in final negotiations for openings in 2024 and 2025.

“We are so pleased with our Q1 results, and as we push into Q2, we look forward to opening new clubs around the country,” Jonathan Fornaci, President and COO.

The beginning of 2024 also saw The Picklr announce a strategic partnership with Pickleball Inc., the parent company to the largest pickleball brands in the world, including the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour), Pickleball Central, Pickleball Brackets/Pickleball Tournaments, PickleballTV and Pickleball.com. The partnership aligns two of the largest brands in pickleball and will drive franchise growth and new memberships at Picklr locations. In February 2024, Drew Brees was named Brand Ambassador, along with being an investor, as well as Owner/Area Developer of 30 Picklr franchises in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Drew Brees, Picklr franchise owners, and corporate leadership also appeared at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where The Picklr was featured on Extra, discussing how important it is to bring more courts to pickleball players around the country.

As demand for premiere indoor pickleball facilities continues to grow globally, The Picklr's leadership is in final discussions to bring franchises to an additional three continents while reinforcing their commitment to growing the game near corporate headquarters. Final master franchise agreements will be announced in Q2 for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union. To support the rapid growth across multiple sectors, The Picklr has elevated their Executive Leadership Team with the promotion of Kathryn Bullough from Senior Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer and Chris Walker from VP of Real Estate to Chief Development Office, as well as Madison Walker from Director of Human Resources to VP of People. With these promotions, 50% of the Executive Leadership Team that supports franchisees are female. As the game of pickleball continues to evolve, The Picklr has applied for five provisional patents and has trademarked The Picklr globally and will continue to be the leader in premier indoor pickleball facilities and a global ambassador for the pickleball community and sport. The Picklr will also partner with the Utah Black Diamonds team to operate the first-ever home facility for a professional pickleball team, named the Utah Black Diamonds Pickleball Center, outside of Salt Lake City, Utah

"Q1 was a significant quarter with the franchisees delivering strong EBITDA results on average of 38% along with rapid 62% membership growth with the annual churn rate was less than 12%. These key metrics drive the success of our franchisees. All Picklr's open with a minimum of 250 founder memberships, but year to date, the new clubs are opening in the 500-600 range, which makes the clubs' cash flow positive from day one. The Picklr provides outstanding operations and marketing support for all franchisees, to ensure the financial success of existing and all new clubs," Jonathan Fornaci, President and COO. "We are so pleased with our Q1 results, and as we push into Q2, we look forward to opening new clubs around the country."

