THE PICKLR ANNOUNCES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN 2023 AS IT CONTINUES NORTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

LOCATIONS SIGNED IN 2023 WILL HELP THE PICKLR MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FOR INDOOR COURTS BY BRINGING MORE THAN 1800 COURTS TO UNITED STATES OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility, ended 2023 with 154 new locations signed across 23 states, with more than 1,800 new courts being built over the next few years. In the second half of 2023, The Picklr saw revenue grow by 144%, which includes a 292% increase in new members and with the top performing clubs delivering an average unit volume (AUV) of nearly $1,200,000 on a 42% EBITDA. As the demand for state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities increases across North America, The Picklr has stayed in lockstep with consumer demand and rapidly accelerated its growth by adding additional locations, keeping it the leader in pickleball franchises globally.

In the last 6 months (Q3-Q4), The Picklr saw revenue grow an additional 43% in part due to its unique membership offerings and national brand campaigns, including the " Picklr Your City " campaign featuring Katy Perry, the biggest pickleball giveaway in history, which more than 10M social media impressions, and over $1.4 million in earned media. The contest ended in December 2023 by awarding a Picklr franchise to Omaha, Nebraska. The Picklr also activated at F1's United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX, alongside Sports Illustrated with a three-day onsite court featuring professional pickleball players Tyler Loong and Dekel Bar in their "beat a pro'' contest. 2023 also saw the creation of a new brand anthem, " Winner Stays On ," which has over 1.5M views on social media

Supporting the rapid growth of the international brand has been a new executive leadership team featuring COO Jonathan Fornaci, Chief Brand Officer James Hurlock, Chief Growth Officer Scott Schubiger, Chief Financial Officer John Shelby, and Senior Vice President of Marketing Kathryn Bullough. Together, the leadership team brings combined experience from various Fortune 500 companies and international franchises and has been responsible for the sales and expansion of The Picklr, including strategic partnerships and marketing activities.

"The phenomenal growth of The Picklr business over the past 12 months has exceeded our expectations. With the successful establishment of new franchise locations, expansion of our dedicated team, and remarkable revenue growth, we couldn't have asked for a more rewarding year," shared CEO Jorge Barragan. "As we eagerly anticipate the opportunities ahead, we are excited to see what 2024 brings to The Picklr.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

Media Contact:

Lauren Renschler

William Raymond Communications

[email protected]

310-463-0863

SOURCE The Picklr