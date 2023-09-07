THE PICKLR ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION

THE INDOOR PICKLEBALL CLUB WILL INTRODUCE THIRTEEN NEW FRANCHISEES AND EIGHTY NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

KASYVILLE, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, the United States' premiere indoor Pickleball facility, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced today a major expansion that includes eighty new facilities and thirteen new franchisees. The new locations will span eleven states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The expansion represents The Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will be leading and developing The Picklr communities across the country.

Jorge Baargan, Founder and CEO of The Picklr, sees the demand for franchises as a testament to the brand's strength. "In coming on board to expand The Picklr, our new partners see the value of making this sport accessible and enjoyable to people across the country. The Picklr stands out among our competition through high-end facilities and our unique sense of community that is evident to anyone lucky enough to be a part of The Picklr, whether as a member, competitor or now our new franchisees." 

"With seven corporate-owned facilities, our first-mover advantage has undeniably led to a high level of interest from well-capitalized candidates across the entire country," said Scott Schubiger, Chief Growth Officer of The Picklr. "Our growth strategy has always been rooted in understanding the needs of pickleball players and fans. Moreover, this expansion is a significant step towards achieving our mission of fostering and meeting the desires of a vibrant and inclusive Pickleball community. In helping us facilitate this mantra, our wonderful franchise partners, who are directly opening all of these units, are as diverse and varied as the sport itself. We encourage those as passionate as we are to explore The Picklr franchise opportunity today."

Pickleball enthusiasts can soon expect to find their local Picklr facility in the following cities and states:

ARIZONA (6 Locations) Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix
COLORADO (15 Locations) Broomfield, Denver
FLORIDA (20 Locations)Miami, Orlando
GEORGIA (5 Locations) Atlanta Metro
ILLINOIS (3 Locations) Mundelein, Naperville, Villa Park
MINNESOTA (6 Locations) Blaine, Minneapolis
NEVADA (7 Locations) Las Vegas, Reno
TENNESSEE (5 Locations) Nashville
TEXAS (6 Locations) Austin, Dallas, Ft. Worth
UTAH (6 Locations) Farr West, Lehi, Salt Lake City, Utah County
WYOMING (1 Location) Cheyenne

Beginning September 23, The Picklr will partner with The Dink to launch Picklr Your City, a contest where pickleball fans will determine the next franchise location of The Picklr. Fans can also enter to win a lifetime supply of pickleball gear or a lifetime membership to The Picklr. "The enthusiasm from our communities and franchisees has been remarkable," said Jonathan Fornaci, COO of The Picklr. "This contest will allow our community to determine where we open next, something that has never been done before in the indoor pickleball space. Our Picklr family has turned out with such energy and excitement for each location we open, and this is our way of including our community in deciding where our next location should be."

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise.

Media Contact:
Lauren Renschler
William Raymond Communications
[email protected]
310-463-0863 

SOURCE The Picklr

