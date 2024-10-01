THE PICKLR INTRODUCES NEW AI COACHING PROGRAM TO ELEVATE PICKLEBALL'S LEVEL OF PLAY

Earlier this year, Wingfield announced its entry into the pickleball market with a product co-designed by The Picklr called Wingfield Box for Pickleball. The Wingfield Box is a video and data tracking solution that connects directly to users' smartphones, so all video and performance metrics can be reviewed anytime. This feature isn't designed to replace traditional pickleball lessons and coaches. Instead, the Wingfield Box is a tool to help players analyze, improve, and share their on-court highlights.

James Hurlock, Chief Brand Officer at The Picklr said, "When done correctly, the release of new technology within sports can be game-changing, and we want The Picklr to be at the forefront. Rather than sourcing an off-the-shelf product, we spent 18 months working with Wingfield to develop a custom AI offering to assist and elevate players of all abilities to the next level. The Picklr is 'Where Pros are Made,' and we want to be able to assist our members in their journey in as many ways as possible.''

Jaan Brunken, COO of Wingfield said, "We are thrilled to partner with The Picklr and bring our advanced AI video technology to the fast-growing sport in the US. Our goal at Wingfield has always been to elevate the player experience through technology, and this partnership allows us to introduce a new level of performance insights and analytics to pickleball players at scale. By combining Wingfield's passion for innovation with The Picklr's vibrant community, we believe we're setting a new standard in how athletes train, compete, and improve their game."

As The Picklr quickly scales across North America, every club will outfit multiple courts with Wingfield technology. The Picklr has designed an add-on offering to its membership to give members access to Wingfield Box courts known as the AI Coaching Add-On. For $29.99 a month, members can train like the pros with the most advanced technology in pickleball, as the AI Coaching Add-On provides unlimited access to Wingfield and the ERNE ball machine on a first-come, first-served basis. Both seen as leaders in their categories, Wingfield and ERNE are the perfect pair to help members of The Picklr reach 5.0 and beyond.

To learn more about how the Wingfield Technology will work in The Picklr, lean more here: https://youtu.be/zki-UMPb3W0

ABOUT THE PICKLR: The Picklr is North America's fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 350 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros, and a vibrant atmosphere. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four clinics per month, and unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT WINGFIELD: Wingfield is the leading video and tracking platform for racket sports, offering players of all skill levels fast and easy access to a wide range of advanced training tools. Powered by cutting-edge tracking technology, Wingfield's camera-based system, the Wingfield Box, provides a scalable approach to performance analysis, helping players identify personal areas for improvement.

Wingfield starts by evaluating a player's skill level through a structured Player Assessment, setting a strong foundation for improvement. With detailed Match Stats and AI-powered video tools for real-time, on-court reviews, players can pinpoint areas for growth. Wingfield's gamified training system and interactive rankings turn practice into an engaging experience, allowing players to track their progress and make their development more visible than ever before.

