THE PICKLR KEYSTONE CROSSING INTRODUCES CLUB COORDINATOR

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr Keystone Crossing introduced Becca Hsu (pronounced "shoo") as its Club Coordinator. The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing club is part of North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah. Located at 3810 E. 82nd St., the Keystone Crossing location will be the first of more than five clubs to open in the greater Indianapolis area. This 30,000 sq. ft. club will feature ten indoor courts with high-quality outdoor-style surfacing, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments, youth academies, and open play.

Originally from Lexington, Kentucky, Becca was a practicing physical therapist for close to 20 years. She has been an avid pickleball player and competitor since learning to play during Covid. Quickly becoming "addicted to the sport" in her words, she competed locally and soon began traveling to compete wherever she could. She relocated to Indianapolis in early 2024, also making a career change at that time from Physical Therapy to full-time pickleball action.

As Club Coordinator for The Picklr Keystone Crossing, Becca handles membership sales and service, club programming and events, marketing, operations, and staffing. Motivated by her intense passion for pickleball, Becca commented, "I'm very excited to share the love and fun of the sport and help grow this awesome community."

Managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC and franchise owners of The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing, local Indianapolis businessmen Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock said, "We're thrilled to have Becca leading the way as we open our first Indianapolis location. Her knowledge of the sport and exceptional player skills will be essential in helping foster a community of people across all pickleball levels and age groups here in central Indiana."

Construction has begun on The Picklr Keystone Crossing and a grand opening date is soon to be set for Fall 2024.

The Indianapolis club represents The Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will support and nurture The Picklr's pickleball communities nationwide.

ABOUT THE PICKLR KEYSTONE CROSSING:

Gilreath and Brock plan to open six new Picklr franchise locations throughout central Indiana. The Picklr Keystone Crossing is the first scheduled to open in Indianapolis. A second location, The Picklr Noblesville, is a joint venture between Drew Brees' BV Pickleball Clubs LLC and Pickle Indy LLC, owned by Ron Brock and David Gilreath. Drew Brees was announced in January 2024 as a national brand ambassador and area developer of 30 Picklr locations across the Midwest. Brees and his partners will help bring more than 30 new Picklr franchise locations to Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan over the next three years. Players can learn more about the Indianapolis Keystone Crossing location here .

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 250 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit thepicklr.com .

