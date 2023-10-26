THE PICKLR PARTNERS WITH US SPORTS CAMPS TO RUN NIKE PICKLEBALL CAMPS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, a premiere indoor pickleball facility with over eighty locations across the United States, is partnering with US Sports Camps to run Nike Pickleball Camps at various Picklr facilities nationwide. The partnership will enable campers to learn from some of the pickleball industry's best professional players and coaches. This collaboration elevates the sport by fostering an environment where athletes can come together, learn, and improve regardless of skill level. The first camp will be for adults age 18+ and is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024. 

''It's always been about bringing pickleball to as many players as possible, and this partnership between two industry leaders will ensure that even more people can participate in this wonderful sport," said James Hurlock, Chief Brand Officer at the Picklr. 

"At US Sports Camps, we're focused on delivering best-in-class experiences for campers, and this exciting partnership with the Picklr helps us achieve that," said Jack Davis, USSC Director of Tennis and Pickleball Camp Management and Partnerships. "We look forward to helping pickleball players of all abilities elevate their skills by working with great coaches at the amazing facilities the Picklr is famous for." 

Nike Pickleball Camps offer three-day experiences highlighting critical pickleball skills and strategies such as the third shot drop, playing in the transition zone, and much more. Camps are designed to address specific needs, increase game knowledge, and help players improve in a fun and friendly environment. 

ABOUT THE PICKLR:
At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations provide state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise. 

ABOUT US SPORTS CAMPS:
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's most prominent sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. YEB does this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, classes, music education, and sports leagues. Other brands in the YEB network include School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education; i9, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues; and Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools. 

