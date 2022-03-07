The Pillars Club To Host Two Charitable Events On March 26th And 27th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pillars Club is hosting two charitable events on March 26th and 27th benefiting local organizations that share the same core values – support those who give back to the community.

Inside the Pillars Club. Photos of Jacksonville's original "Pillars" (r. to l.) Ninah May Holden Cummer, Charlie "Hoss" Singleton, and J.E.T Bowden adorn the walls.

The art auction will take place at The Pillars Club on March 26th at 6:30pm. The proceeds will benefit local non-profit Jacksonville Historical Society who helped curate the historical art currently adorning the walls. Images of Jacksonville's icons such as James Weldon Johnson, Ninah May Holden Cummer, Charlie "Hoss" Singleton, and J.E.T Bowden will be auctioned off along with original art from local artists.

The Pillars Club Charity Golf Tournament will be benefiting community focused non-profit Soul Shop Art Guild and will be held at the Queens Harbour Yacht and Country Club on Sunday March 27th. Participants have a chance to win prizes including a $1,000,000 cash prize, a Cigar Journey trip for 2 to Cuba, a 5-Day Cruise, and a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Every golfer will receive a Patriot Golf Wood or Hybrid Golf Club, and a Cigars & PassportsTM Gift Set.

The golf tournament has unique features such as a golf ball cannon (to shoot your ball as far as a Professional hits their drive!) and a mobile cigar lounge by BossLife, where participants can take a break in an enclosed humidor lounge. Registration is $200 per player. Register online at www.pillarsgolf.com.

To join The Pillars Club, you have to show that you are contributing to the success of the larger Jacksonville Community in some way. The private club's members include investors, volunteers and civil workers. To join email [email protected].

ABOUT THE PILLARS CLUB: The Pillars Club is a social club and cigar lounge with individual and corporate memberships available. Featuring personalized cigar humidor lockers and smoking jackets, a dedicated concierge and exclusive member events, The Pillars Club gives its members a chance to network and socialize in a relaxed environment. To learn more visit – pillarsclubint.com.

ABOUT JACKSONVILLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The nonprofit, established in 1929, serves the public by maintaining an archival repository of documents, photographs, rare books and architectural artifacts relating to Jacksonville-area history.

ABOUT THE SOUL SHOP ART GUILD: The Soul Shop Art Guild, founded in 2003, is non-profit dedicated to building stronger communities by providing programs that focus on artistic expression and cultural enrichment while developing an appreciation of African American Arts. It has served communities in Tennessee, California, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

