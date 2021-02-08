The Pine Hearts To Launch An American Roots Album

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pine Hearts, the recent Telluride Band Contest finalists, are planning to bring a new album to life and inviting their fans, followers and music lovers to join an 'all or nothing' #kickstarter campaign to expand the influence of their unchained style.

As a three-piece string band, they are said to be as innovative as lightening and as refreshing as a mountain stream; as guitar, mandolin, and double bass push music into a freewheeling take on real American music. In fact, the story of The Pine Hearts' music is very similar to the story of music in rural areas, where musicians have eagerly mined whatever they felt suitable to represent the emotions they've drawn from their surroundings.

By building on the powerful influences of resonating and raw sounds of the likes of Trampled By Turtles, The Avett Brothers and #IndiePop, their powerful emotive themes and the blazingly-fast picking rhythms and moments of crying souls, represent themselves in the purest way possible. Listen to The Pine Hearts for free here.

The Pine Hearts' hungry hearts include acoustic guitarist Joey Capoccia, mandolinist Derek McSwain and upright bassist Dean Shakked. Together they encompass a rock-solid, rhythmic foundation with wide-ranging jazz and progressive rock influences into the mix. All three are accomplished vocalists and instrumentalists.

Seasoned from hundreds of tours across North America, the UK, the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, and featured at the first-ever Kaua'i Folk Festival, they recently retained the talented producer, recording artist and musician Bart Budwig, who helped them to capture some of the finest takes the band has summoned in a new killer album planned to debut soon.

"As a band of brothers, we've never been more proud, excited and eager to share this magical creation that derives from the very heart and soul of our beings and our roots," said Joey Capoccia of The Pine Hearts.

About #ThePineHearts

The Pine Hearts go deep by combining wood, ore and soul to channel the colossal, organic spirit of the untamed lands. Their sound, like the environment around them, is ever-changing, harnessing classic country songwriting, the powerful emotive themes of experimental folk, and the blazing-fast pickin' rhythms of traditional bluegrass, rooted to their rock-n-roll backgrounds. Visit them at https://thepinehearts.com/

SOURCE The Pine Hearts