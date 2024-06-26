The Pineapple Report presents the Excellence in Education Awards

Recognizing Outstanding Achievements in Education

MIAMI, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, the Pineapple Report hosted the 2nd Annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony, honoring exceptional individuals who have made profound contributions to the field of education. This prestigious event, held at Rusty Pelican in Tampa, Florida, and sponsored by RPA|K12 Governmental Consultants, UnitedHealthcare, Delta Dental, and Humana, recognized and paid tribute to the statewide winners across multiple categories, including Academic Achievement, Community and Family Engagement, School Safety, Corporate Partnership, Innovation, Fiscal Management, and Leadership.

The award ceremony brought together superintendents, school board members, educators, administrators, and community leaders to honor those who have made a significant impact on the quality of education in our state. This year's event celebrated remarkable accomplishments, shining a spotlight on the exceptional talent and unwavering dedication within the education sector.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Pineapple Report, recognizing a lifetime of achievement and service to education, was presented to Bill Montford, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, for his numerous years of outstanding work and excellence in education. This prestigious award acknowledges his remarkable contributions and dedication to the field of education, showcasing his significant impact and extraordinary leadership in shaping the future of education.

The winners of the Excellence in Education Award 2024 are:

Academic Achievement Award:

DR. DAVID MOORE- SUPERINTENDENT, THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Community and Family Engagement Award:

CAROLYN NELSON-GOEDERT, PRESIDENT, FLORIDA PTA

School Safety Award:

DAVID NEWLAN, EXEC DIRECTOR, SAFETY, SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT – THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF LEE COUNTY

Corporate Partnerships Award:

CLIFF LONG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ORLANDO REGIONAL REALTOR ASSOCIATION

Innovation Award:

KAREN PEREZ, SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR – HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Fiscal Management Award:

DOREEN CONCOLINO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Leadership Award:

DR. DIANE GULLETT, SUPERINTENDENT, MARION COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony was a resounding success, showcasing the remarkable achievements and the dedication of these deserving winners. Their exemplary work and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of education, positively impacting the lives of countless students and inspiring future generations.

We extend our sincere congratulations to all the honorees for their exceptional accomplishments and express our gratitude for their invaluable contributions to education.

For more information about the Pineapple Report presents Excellence in Education Awards and the winners in each category, please contact (305) 668-8585.

SOURCE The Pineapple Report