The Pink Fund Receives $55,000 Grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to Support New Outreach Initiative in Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pink Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients and families, has received a grant of $55,000 from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to increase its ability to help more breast cancer patients and families throughout Michigan. The grant will go toward a new outreach program at The Pink Fund that will specifically target underserved populations and remote geographic areas across the state. During the one-year grant period, which began on June 1, 2021, The Pink Fund will have the ability to connect with more breast cancer patients who could benefit from its financial bridge program.

"Breast cancer patients are diagnosed every day in every corner and county in Michigan who are completely unaware there is money available to them through The Pink Fund to reduce their financial burdens during treatment," said Molly MacDonald, founder of The Pink Fund and breast cancer survivor. "We are tremendously grateful for this generous grant from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation which will help us to reach out to and assist these individuals."

Founded in 2006, The Pink Fund addresses the issue of financial toxicity by making payments for critical non-medical expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, and health insurance to help breast cancer patients and their families. To date, the organization has made over $5 million in bill payments on behalf of breast cancer patients in active treatment.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation supports cancer research and support services as well as other cultural and social justice issues and projects. The foundation is based in metro Detroit.

About The Pink Fund

The Pink Fund provides financial support to help breast cancer patients in active treatment meet their daily living expenses. Its grant program helps patients and their families by making payments for critical non-medical expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation, and health insurance. Payments are made directly to creditors with a cap of up to $3,000 for up to 90 days.

About the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation was founded by Mr. and Mrs. Simon in 2005. With recognition of the family's original roots in Michigan, the Simon Foundation supports projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services, the cultural arts and social justice issues which make a positive impact in the lives of this generation and the next.

