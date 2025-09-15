The Pinkfong Company Partners with Mattel to Distribute Legacy Pingu Content to New Audiences in Korea

- A powerhouse partnership in family entertainment to reintroduce a timeless stop-motion classic to new audiences in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company , the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Mattel, Inc . (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, to reintroduce the beloved stop-motion classic Pingu to audiences in Korea. The Pinkfong Company will exclusively distribute Pingu episodes from the 90s and 2000s in the domestic market, including the Pingu Classic Series, the Pingu at the Wedding Party special, and Pingu in the City. The episodes will premiere on September 19, with new episodes released weekly on leading pay-TV and digital platforms.

With original family IPs such as Baby Shark and Bebefinn, The Pinkfong Company has built a diverse portfolio that resonates with audiences of all ages. Mattel, renowned for iconic global brands including Barbie and Hot Wheels, continues to expand its storytelling across content and media. Through this partnership, the two companies are creating meaningful synergies — combining Mattel's IP with The Pinkfong Company's growing role as a trusted local partner in distributing internationally renowned properties.

Since its debut in the 1980s, Pingu has won the hearts of audiences in more than 150 countries with its whimsical stop-motion charm and universal humor. Featuring the mischievous young penguin and his signature "Noot Noot!," the series blends family themes with timeless comedy, cementing its status as a beloved pop culture icon across generations.

"Pingu is one of the most iconic stop-motion properties of all time, and we are thrilled to bring this timeless classic back to Korean audiences through our partnership with Mattel," said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer at The Pinkfong Company. "This marks an exciting new chapter in sharing Pingu's universal charm and playful spirit, reinforcing our dedication to family entertainment that transcends generations."

"Mattel is excited to partner with The Pinkfong Company to reintroduce Pingu's adventures to a new generation of fans in Korea," said Alex Godfrey, Vice President, Global Content Distribution at Mattel. "We are committed to sharing our iconic brands with audiences worldwide and look forward to building upon Pingu's impact and enduring global appeal."

This partnership reflects The Pinkfong Company's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality family entertainment through its original IPs and key collaborations with leading global brands like Mattel. It also underscores the company's mission to bring joyful content that connects audiences across generations and regions.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

