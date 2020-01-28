The Pinnacle Group Announces Company Name Change, New Logo and Website

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinnacle Group, a premier financial planning and wealth management services team, announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and, effective immediately, will be known as Pinnacle Wealth Solutions (Pinnacle). In conjunction with the name change, the company also unveiled an enhanced corporate identity that includes a new logo, tagline and website. The rebranding is the culmination of an 11-month initiative focused on better externally demonstrating the company's corporate culture, values and client commitment that has firmly established Pinnacle as one of nation's leading financial planning and wealth management providers.

"For over 35 years, we've built a reputation of planning excellence, supported by a commitment to delivering the very best in client care. After nearly a year of planning and development, we're excited to launch a brand that is truly authentic to this history and promise," stated G. Carl Mahler, Jr., President of Pinnacle Wealth Solutions, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional – RJFS. "Our new and enhanced brand precisely aligns with the very corporate values and approach that has been the foundation for our success, while clearly demonstrating our vision forward for our clients and team."

"The evolution of our brand and name change to Pinnacle Wealth Solutions was a strategic decision as we wanted to ensure our new identity vividly exhibited who we are and the solutions we provide on an everyday basis to our clients," added Jill Jeter, Partner and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional – RJFS. "Our new tagline, 'Live your tomorrow,' reinforces our corporate mission of helping our clients and their families thrive today while having the confidence that they can achieve their vision of tomorrow."

The re-brand was created in partnership with Muse Marketing + Creative, an award-winning agency specializing in financial planning and wealth management marketing solutions and driving growth for Raymond James' leading advisors.

Visit PinnacleWealthSolutions.com to learn more about the firm's financial planning and wealth management solutions.

About Pinnacle Wealth Solutions

Since 1985, Pinnacle Wealth Solutions (previously The Pinnacle Group) has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to delivering a broad range of personalized wealth management services. With over 100 years of collective experience, the company empowers its clients and families to "live their tomorrow" through a tailored planning approach and an unwavering commitment to exceptional care. Visit PinnacleWealthSolutions.com to learn more.

