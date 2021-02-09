The Pioneer Woman Launches New Seasonings Line In Partnership With Old World Spices

"I couldn't be more excited to offer home cooks and chefs alike my favorite seasoning blends, which make it easier than ever to create super flavorful recipes," said Drummond. "Inspired by the dishes I've made for my family through the years, my line of pre-mixed spices makes it a cinch to season and add excitement to your busy weeknight dinners. I use them daily in my own kitchen, and I know you'll love them, too!"

Carefully developed by Drummond, The Pioneer Woman® line includes a variety of spice blends that take every type of recipe to the next level, including:

Tex Mex Cowgirl Seasoning: A southwest-inspired blend loaded with Hatch green chilies, cumin, Mexican oregano, cilantro and a zest of lime for fajitas, tacos or quesadillas.

A southwest-inspired blend loaded with Hatch green chilies, cumin, Mexican oregano, cilantro and a zest of lime for fajitas, tacos or quesadillas. Drummond Ranch Grill Seasoning: The perfect seasoning for any thick-cut steak, it is a rustic blend of coarse salt, Himalayan pink salt, minced garlic, cracked peppercorn and coriander.

The perfect seasoning for any thick-cut steak, it is a rustic blend of coarse salt, Himalayan pink salt, minced garlic, cracked peppercorn and coriander. Anything Goes Everyday Seasoning: Great for brightening up chicken or veggies, this all-purpose blend features coarse sea salt, celery, black pepper, onion, garlic and a burst of lemon zest.

Great for brightening up chicken or veggies, this all-purpose blend features coarse sea salt, celery, black pepper, onion, garlic and a burst of lemon zest. Cowboy Lemon Pepper Seasoning: This zippy, fresh blend of lemon, peppercorn, garlic and other savory notes adds a fresh zest to any recipe.

This zippy, fresh blend of lemon, peppercorn, garlic and other savory notes adds a fresh zest to any recipe. Frontier Chipotle Ranch Seasoning: A unique twist on Buffalo seasoning that blends chipotle and Marash chili peppers with sour cream, cheddar cheese, tomato and other zesty ingredients.

A unique twist on Buffalo seasoning that blends chipotle and Marash chili peppers with sour cream, cheddar cheese, tomato and other zesty ingredients. Prairie Pot Roast Savory Beef Seasoning: A savory blend of coarse salt, garlic, onions, rosemary and thyme adds an unmistakable Burgundy wine flavor to any roast.

"Old World Spices is excited to partner with The Pioneer Woman to launch her new seasonings line and is eager to see fans' reaction as it becomes available on grocery shelves across the country," said Ken Rhodes, EVP of Sales at Old World Spices. "Consumers will love the signature flavors used by Ree Drummond in some of her favorite recipes."

"As The Pioneer Woman brand continues to expand into many areas of our consumers' homes, we're thrilled to bring them the most popular seasoning blends directly from Ree," said Jeff Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder at Earthbound. "With this new launch, fans can now add Ree's signature flavors to their recipes at home."

The current varieties in The Pioneer Woman® line are available for purchase online through Walmart.com and Amazon.com. The Pioneer Woman® seasonings will be available for in-store purchase at Kroger this spring, as well as at local retail chains across the United States.

About The Pioneer Woman®

Ree Drummond is the creator of the popular, award-winning "The Pioneer Woman" website, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, and the host of her own show on the Food Network. Since launching her career in 2006, Drummond has grown her brand into a dynamic and successful company, all while being a wife and mother to four kids and a lovable pack of dogs on her ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Shop The Pioneer Woman® products on Walmart.com.

For Press inquiries, contact [email protected].

For more information on products/licensing, contact [email protected].

SOURCE The Pioneer Woman

Related Links

https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/

