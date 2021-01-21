The Pioneer Woman Partners With Zavida Coffee Roasters To Launch New Coffee Line

"Mornings come very early on our ranch," Drummond said. "Coffee is one of my favorite things about rising and shining, and I love to sip it all day. My coffee line with Zavida Coffee Roasters includes both high-quality coffee beans and single-serve cups in both flavored and non-flavored blends that I think you will absolutely love!"

The Pioneer Woman® line includes premium ground coffee beans and single-serve cups featuring three non-flavored blends: Up & At 'Em (Breakfast Roast), Saddle Up (Medium Roast), and Giddy Up (Dark Roast).

The line also includes a range of flavored blends, carefully developed by Drummond, and inspired by her popular recipes. Flavored blends include:

Hazelnut Vanilla: This coffee blend celebrates all things hazelnut with added vanilla flavor.

Cinnamon Rolls: Inspired by Ree's mom's legendary cinnamon roll recipe.

Toffee Crème Brûlee: This indulgent blend celebrates Ree's favorite dessert: Crème Brûlée.

Caramel Fudge Brownie: Ree loves layered caramel fudge brownies so much, it inspired this blend.

Pecan Pie: Pecan pie is the ultimate dessert in the Drummond family. This coffee blend is like pecan pie in a cup, with the same custardy goodness you'd expect.

French Vanilla: A cup of French vanilla coffee is hard to beat, and it's a staple in Ree's coffee rotation.

Pumpkin Spice: The pumpkin spice flavors are amped up in this seasonal blend, and just a sip makes you feel happy.

Spicy Cowgirl (Coming Soon): Ree's signature spicy coffee drink made with notes of chocolate, cinnamon, chile, and cayenne now turned into beans to enjoy at home.

"At Zavida, we're all about great tasting coffee – and we're excited to bring our passion for combining the world's best coffees with unique flavors to the Pioneer Woman brand. Our team crafted these blends to be enjoyed both hot and cold-brewed, so Ree's fans can indulge in her favorite treats one steamy (or iced) cup at a time," said Charles Litterst, Chairman at Zavida Coffee Roasters.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Zavida Coffee Roasters to bring The Pioneer Woman Coffee to retailers nationwide," said Jeffrey Cohen, co-chairman at Earthbound. "This partnership marks the continued expansion in an important category for the brand, food, to bring the most popular flavors from Ree's recipes into her fans' homes."

The Pioneer Woman coffee single serve cups are currently available for purchase online on Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Zavida.com, and ground beans will be available for purchase in late Spring 2021. The coffee line will be at retailers nationwide later this year.

About The Pioneer Woman®

Ree Drummond is the creator of the popular, award-winning "The Pioneer Woman" website, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, and the host of her own show on the Food Network. Since launching her career in 2006, Drummond has grown her brand into a dynamic and successful company, all while being a wife and mother to four kids and a lovable pack of dogs on her ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters

Zavida Coffee Company Inc is a wholesale coffee roaster. Established in 1980, Zavida is a leader in the flavored beverage industry, expertly roasting more than 40 varieties of premium 100% Arabica coffee.

