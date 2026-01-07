The Pipeline Group Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel to Support Next Phase of Scalable Growth

Leadership appointments reinforce TPG's focus on pipeline predictability, operational discipline, and market leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pipeline Group (TPG), a leading provider of technology-enabled sales development and pipeline generation services, today announced the appointment of Amy Hanan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Joe Pezzuto as General Counsel (GC). These first-ever executive appointments for marketing and legal come as TPG builds the infrastructure required to support sustained, predictable growth—following five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list and recognition as an Inc. 2025 Power Partner.

Founded in 2017, TPG has built its reputation on delivering predictable, high-quality pipeline for B2B technology companies operating in complex, competitive markets. As demand for accountable, performance-driven sales development continues to rise, the company is investing in leadership and operating rigor to support its growing client base and expanding global footprint.

"TPG has reached a pivotal moment where scale demands stronger operating rigor," said Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group. "Adding our first Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel ensures we can sharpen how we go to market, protect what we've built, and continue delivering measurable outcomes for our clients. Amy and Joe bring the leadership maturity required for this next stage."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Hanan will lead TPG's global marketing strategy, translating the company's proven performance into a clear, differentiated market narrative across brand, demand generation, and go-to-market alignment. She brings extensive experience as a C-suite operator and marketing executive, recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer at LRN Corporation, where she guided the company through brand transformation and market positioning initiatives for global expansion.

"The Pipeline Group has earned its leadership through performance, not positioning," said Hanan. "The opportunity now is to make that leadership unmistakable in the market—clarifying the category we lead, the standards we set, and the outcomes our clients can reliably expect when pipeline predictability matters most."

Pezzuto joins TPG as General Counsel to oversee legal strategy, corporate governance, and enterprise risk management, supporting the company's continued growth with operational discipline and client trust. Most recently, he served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Meridian Group International, where he advised executive leadership, negotiated complex multi-jurisdictional agreements, and supported global expansion across diverse markets. His experience managing cross-border regulatory compliance and strategic partnerships will help to navigate the sophisticated legal landscape that accompanies TPG's ambitious growth trajectory.

"As TPG operates at a greater scale, the legal function plays a critical role in enabling the business while managing risk," said Pezzuto. "My focus will be on building a strong legal and governance framework that enables innovation, protects our clients and partners, and supports the business as it scales."

Together, these appointments strengthen TPG's leadership bench across core business functions and position the company to execute with greater consistency, accountability, and confidence as it continues to set the standard for predictable pipeline generation.

About The Pipeline Group

The Pipeline Group (TPG) is a global leader in outsourced business development and pipeline generation for B2B technology companies. With more than 500 employees worldwide, TPG combines rigorously trained Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), proprietary technology, and data-driven execution to deliver predictable, high-quality pipeline. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years and named an Inc. Power Partner in 2025, TPG is trusted by enterprise and growth-stage companies to launch new products, enter new markets, and build durable, measurable revenue engines. For more information, visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io/about.

