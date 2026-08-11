The Pipeline Group Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This Marks the Company's Sixth Consecutive Year on the List, Earning Its Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pipeline Group (TPG) today announced it has been named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This marks TPG's sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list. The company has also been featured on Inc.'s Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific list three years in a row (2024-2026) and named an Inc. 2025 Power Partner.

"No matter how many times we find ourselves on the Inc. 5000 List, we're incredibly honored to be in conversation with such an elite group of organizations," said Ken Jisser, Founder and CEO of TPG. "This is a reflection of our discipline, partnerships, and desire to build a superior level of performance for our clients. We're looking forward to what the future holds."

In 2026, TPG is focused on scalable growth, from expanding its leadership team to launching TPG Terminal, an enterprise platform created to provide revenue leaders a single source of truth for pipeline performance. The company is focused on pipeline predictability, operational discipline, and market leadership.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About The Pipeline Group

The Pipeline Group (TPG) is the premier business development and pipeline performance management partner for B2B technology companies. With more than 600 employees worldwide, TPG combines rigorously trained Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), proprietary technology, and data-driven execution to deliver a predictable, high-quality pipeline. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for six consecutive years and named an Inc. Power Partner in 2025 and 2026, TPG is trusted by enterprise and growth-stage companies to launch new products, enter new markets, and build durable, measurable revenue engines. For more information, visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io/about.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

TPG Media Contact

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

(773) 453-2444

SOURCE The Pipeline Group