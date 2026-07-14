The Pipeline Group Launches TPG Terminal, Giving Revenue Leaders a Single Source of Truth for Pipeline Performance

New Enterprise Platform transforms pipeline from a black box into a measurable operating asset, providing executive teams with the visibility needed to make decisions with confidence

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pipeline Group (TPG), a leading provider of technology-enabled sales development and pipeline generation services, today launches TPG Terminal, an enterprise-grade pipeline performance platform designed to give revenue leaders complete visibility into pipeline health, forecast risk, xDR performance, and progress toward revenue goals.

Built exclusively for TPG clients, TPG Terminal serves as the intelligence layer of the client pipeline operating system, bringing together data, execution, forecasting, measurement, and accountability into a single operating environment.

"As companies grow, complexity grows with them," said Vigan Sejdiu, COO of TPG. "Scaling is more than just generating pipeline; it's about creating the operational discipline to understand what's working, what's changing, and where intervention is needed. The TPG Terminal provides that visibility. It transforms pipeline into a measurable business asset that leadership teams can manage with the same rigor they apply to finance or operations."

For many B2B organizations, pipeline remains one of the least visible parts of the business. Revenue teams have no shortage of CRM data, activity reports, or business intelligence tools, yet executives still struggle to answer fundamental questions about targets and next steps.

Rather than reporting sales activity, TPG Terminal measures what drives predictable growth: pipeline quality, conversion rates, forecasting confidence, and progress toward contracted pipeline goals. The sales funnel is consolidated into a single command center that enables leaders to identify performance risks early, benchmark results, monitor pipeline health, and take corrective action before missed quarters become reality.

"Growth becomes fragile when leaders are forced to make decisions without visibility," said Ken Jisser, CEO of TPG. "Most organizations have more data than ever before, but they still lack a single source of truth for pipeline performance. We built TPG Terminal to change that. When leaders can see what's happening across their pipeline in real time, they gain the confidence to forecast more accurately, allocate resources more effectively, and scale with far greater predictability."

Unlike standalone reporting platforms or sales dashboards, TPG Terminal delivers actionable intelligence, informed by thousands of outbound campaigns, millions of buyer interactions, hundreds of B2B go-to-market programs, and real-world pipeline outcomes. Built-in AI continuously analyzes pipeline performance to surface recommendations that previously required dedicated analysts or data science teams. It identifies high-converting industries, optimal outreach windows, emerging performance risks, and other opportunities that help organizations improve execution before small issues become significant revenue challenges.

The launch reflects TPG's broader philosophy that predictable revenue growth requires more than outsourced execution alone. It requires operational infrastructure that connects performance, intelligence, accountability, and decision-making. By eliminating fragmented reporting and disconnected tools, TPG Terminal gives revenue leaders a forward-looking view of pipeline performance, helping organizations forecast outcomes with greater confidence and act before revenue targets are at risk.

To learn more, visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io/tpg-terminal.

About The Pipeline Group

The Pipeline Group (TPG) is a global leader in outsourced business development and pipeline generation for B2B technology companies. With more than 600 employees worldwide, TPG combines rigorously trained Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), proprietary technology, and data-driven execution to deliver predictable, high-quality pipeline. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years and named an Inc. Power Partner in 2025 and 2026, TPG is trusted by enterprise and growth-stage companies to launch new products, enter new markets, and build durable, measurable revenue engines. For more information, visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io/about.

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SOURCE The Pipeline Group