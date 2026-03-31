Inc. Names The Pipeline Group to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

2026 marks TPG's third consecutive year on the list

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that The Pipeline Group (TPG) has been ranked No. 127 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Pacific. The region includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Pacific economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list again is a reflection of disciplined execution and the strong partnerships our team has built with our clients," said Ken Jisser, Founder and CEO of TPG. "We've built TPG around a simple principle: pipeline should be measurable, predictable, and owned. Our growth follows from helping clients build that same level of performance into their business and we're excited to continue building on that momentum."

TPG has also been featured on the National Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years (2021-2025) and was named an Inc. 2025 Power Partner .

Between 2022 and 2024, these 134 private companies had a median growth rate of 94 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 7,503 jobs and $2.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific .

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Founded in 2017, TPG has built its reputation on delivering predictable, high-quality pipeline for B2B technology companies operating in complex, competitive markets. This honor underscores TPG's phase of scalable growth, supported by two C-suite appointments earlier this year. The company is focused on pipeline predictability, operational discipline, and market leadership. To learn more, please visit The Pipeline Group .

About The Pipeline Group

The Pipeline Group (TPG) is a global leader in outsourced business development and pipeline generation for B2B technology companies. With more than 500 employees worldwide, TPG combines rigorously trained Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), proprietary technology, and data-driven execution to deliver predictable, high-quality pipeline. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years and named an Inc. Power Partner in 2025, TPG is trusted by enterprise and growth-stage companies to launch new products, enter new markets, and build durable, measurable revenue engines. For more information, visit https://www.thepipelinegroup.io/about .

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

TPG Media Contact:

Danna Tabachnik

[email protected]

(773) 453-2444

SOURCE The Pipeline Group