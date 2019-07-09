NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pitch Coke Market: About this market



Pitch coke is a low-sulfur content carbon, which is derived from coal tar pitch that is produced from coal tar formed during the production of coke. This pitch coke market analysis considers the applications of pitch coke in aluminum smelters, graphic electrodes, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of pitch coke in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the aluminum smelters segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the dependency of the aluminum industry on pitch coke will play a significant role in the aluminum smelters segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global pitch coke market report looks at factors such as the increasing demand for aluminum and steel, rising urbanization, rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes. However, the regulations on carbon pollution, declining investments in the coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the pitch coke industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793654/?utm_source=PRN



Global pitch coke market: Overview



Rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes



The demand for semiconductors that are extensively integrated into laptops, televisions, mobile phones, security systems, and other electronic devices, is increasing significantly. There is also a significant increase in demand for carbon brushes used in the production of electric motors. These factors increase the need for pitch coke which is widely used in the production of carbon brushed and silicon wafers. Thus, the rising demand for semiconductors and carbon brushes will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.



Advances in mining industry



The mining industry is witnessing a significant transition toward automation and robotics for improved production and safety. This is mainly driven by technological advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. The advance in the mining industry is expected to increase production capacity, which will stimulate the production of coal. This will help vendors to meet the increased demand for pitch coke from various industries. Thus, the advances in the mining industry will fuel the growth of the pitch coke market from 2019 to 2023.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global pitch coke market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pitch coke market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pitch coke manufacturers, that include Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem Co. Ltd., Metinvest BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Shanghai Baosteel Chemical Co. Ltd., and Sojitz Corp.



Also, the pitch coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793654/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

