The Pittsburgh Knights Team Up with Zoomph to Bring Sponsorship Analytics to Esports

The solution has been in the works for some time and Zoomph will offer this first-line capability working together with the Knights. The Knights will be a valuable ally in the process of tailoring Zoomph's data analytics software to esports, acting as product advisors and providing direct feedback. Together, Zoomph and the Knights will pioneer solutions for esports teams and set the industry standard for analytics tracking and measurement.

Zoomph will allow the Knights to better understand their audience and athletes' audiences with patented AI-based segmentation capabilities. Zoomph also offers the ability to detect the Knights' and sponsor logos in live streams, videos, and images. These tools will make it easier for companies such as the Knights to understand and optimize the vast world of social media analytics.

"Customers have asked us to provide our capability aligned for esports, and now with the partnership with the Pittsburgh Knights, our esports customers will be able to run their front office prospecting, sponsorship measurement, and valuation on the Zoomph platform," said Mike Pycha, Chief Revenue Officer at Zoomph.

"Our partnership with Zoomph has always been about addressing the needs of our fans and partners," said James O'Connor, President of the Pittsburgh Knights. "This partnership will help every aspect of our business - internally this will help our team answer questions and be proactive in anticipating what our fans want. For our corporate partners, we will be able to leverage the power of artificial intelligence combined with modern digital media valuation and rapidly bring digital transformation to market their respective brands through the Knights. I'm also excited to see the esports industry beginning to be valued similar to other traditional forms of media like television."

Zoomph's partnership comes at a time when data analytics companies presence in esports is growing. Zoomph raises the standard in quality and provides unprecedented perspective to the esports industry, leveraging the real-time social data, and deep-learning and AI to provide clarity in the valuations of teams and athletes across Twitch and Mixer.



About Zoomph:

Zoomph is a real-time esports sponsorship analytics platform helping team, leagues, brand, and agencies to better understand their audience, competitors and opportunities utilizing social media analytics and social media sponsorship measurement tools.

About the Pittsburgh Knights:

The Pittsburgh Knights are a global esports organization headquartered in Pittsburgh. Founded in 2017, they are the official esports team of the city and are focused on making an impact in the local community. Since partnering with six-time Super Bowl winners the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, the Knights have since announced multi-platinum recording artist Wiz Khalifa as a strategic partner. Their team includes some of the top Super Smash Bros. Melee™, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUND©, SMITE©, GWENTⓇ, PALADINS©, Apex Legends™, and Madden NFL© players in the world. The Knights' goal is to create quality engagement with the local community, the esports community, and the gaming community at large. Please go to https://www.knights.gg for more information and the latest news on the Knights.

