The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival: The Celebration Of Pittsburgh's Favorite Food Returns To Kennywood Park This Sunday, September 22

The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival has grown to include some impressive newcomers in 2019. Guests will eat their way through the Festival with new options from pierogi popcorn to pierogi sandwiches. Traditional and inventive offerings abound, like The Pickled Chef 's "Famous Pickled Chef Grilled Cheese 'Pierogi-Style" with local bread, artisanal white cheddar, mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, with a side of sour cream; TimBurgh Food Truck 's "Taco Paco" (taco pierogi) and "Loaded Pierogi" with smoked chicken, bacon, and ranch. The Festival is also welcoming out of towners, like Pietrzyk Pierogi from Detroit, Michigan who is making the drive to Pittsburgh to offer their delectable spin on the dumplings like the "The Becky" Jalapeno peppers, cream, and cheddar cheese and the "Spin Me Right" with potatoes, artichoke mozzarella, cream cheese, spices.

Last year's People's Choice Award winners, Holy Ghost Byzantine Church in McKees Rocks, PA (1st Place), Pittsburgh Smokehouse (tied for 2nd place), and Gosia's (tied for 2nd place), are back to defend their titles. Crowd pleasing Festival-favorites like Grandma Cyl's giant "pieroli", Michele's Mobile Meals "Pittsburgh in a Cup", and South Side BBQ "Almost Famous 'Rogicone" also make their return to the festival. Many vendors will expand their menus to include new offerings, like Stuff'd Pierogi Bar, who, in addition to serving several varieties of pierogi, will debut a brand new specialty pierogi at the Festival; and Happy Camper Cakes, who will serve 4 four varieties of pierogi-inspired cupcakes, like the "Crafty Saul", a cupcake made with sauerkraut chocolate cake, craft brew stout ganache, chocolate frost, and chocolate chip sauerkraut truffle.

Inventive preparations can be expected from Le's Oriental with their "Pierogi Eggrolls"- Potato & cheese, potato and fried onion, and sauerkraut and onion varieties; Jim's Smokin Que's roasted corn pierogies and jackfruit pierogies; Pittsburgh Smokehouse's "Smokey 'Rogi Slider"; Las Chicas "Chica Pierogies" deep fried perogies topped with fresh chunky salsa, sour cream, and avocado cilantro sauce; and Mobile Chef, who will be featuring the "Pierogi World Tour Sampler, with 6 six different flavors of pierogi from around the world. Traditional eats can be expected from Pittsburgh Pierogi Truck, who, in addition to their polish platters chock full of pierogi, halushki, stuffed cabbage and other Polish favorites, will have a variety of pierogi available "to go", S&D Polish Deli, Dorothy 6, Kaczor's Ravioli, and Gosia's.

Sweets take center stage at the Festival with Stickler's sweet potato popsicles, Happy Camper Cakes variety of pierogi-inspired cupcakes, Sugar & Spice Truck's "Sweet Cheese Pierogi Sundae", and Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, who will be scooping sweet cheese & cherry ice cream, an homage to sweet cheese and cherry pierogies.

In addition to the diverse food offerings, the Festival also showcases the art of pierogi-making. With more than 50 entrants hailing from Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs to Washington, DC to Sarasota, FL, and ranging in ages from 8-90, the second-annual Pierogi Pinching Contest will test their skills to see how many pierogi they can assemble in 60 seconds. A panel of judges comprised of Pittsburgh-famous celebrities and local food experts will judge the amount and quality of each pierogi. The winner will be crowned the official King or Queen of this year's Festival and win a grand prize of a lifetime pass to the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, a $500 cash prize, and more.

Guests will enjoy live musical entertainment by resident DJ, Pandemic, and authentic Eastern European band, Četiri Jedan Dva Bend ("412 Bend") and the Polka stylings of Mon Valley Push, The Polka Meisters, and Unnecessary Polka. The Festival's most popular activity, "Paint Your Own Pierogi" with Paint Monkey returns with a new pierogi design and The Chalking Dad will be presenting impressive pierogi-inspired works on the walkways throughout the park. Additional free activities include face painting and balloon art by Airheads Balloon Art.

Guests will also be able to meet "Pittsburgh-famous" characters like Pittsburgh Dad, the famous Pittsburgh Racing Pierogies, and put their two-cents in on the YaJagoff Podcast. WQED's Chris Fennimore will be on-site all to meet & greet fans and sign copies of his new book, Stuffed.

Festival sponsors get in on the fun at this year's festival, too. Mrs. T's returns this year with Square Cafe and their creative toppings bar, offering free samples to guests and Rohrich Honda will be on-site with a new Honda FIT stuffed with pierogies for guests to guess and win prizes.

The Pop-Up Pierogi Marketplace includes local and traveling vendors selling their pierogi-themed and Pittsburgh-inspired wares. Commonwealth Press will be selling their famous Pierogi Pillow; Tillie's Clay Treats will offer festive pierogi jewelry; Garbella Designs is back with a variety of aprons, tea towels, and other pierogi-apparel; Regent Park Naturals has pierogi-on-a-rope soaps which "Make every bathroom a Pittsburgh Potty!"; and Pittsburgh Pottery returns with their unique black and gold Pittsburgh-centric wares.

Kennywood Park is opening the new Steelers Country area and Steel Curtain roller coasters for festival goers. Guests can expect an intimate look at the Park's newest attraction as well as shorter lines for the coaster than during the regular Park season. Other rides open for the day include the Thunderbolt, Racer, Jack Rabbit, Merry-Go-Round, Turtles, and Paratrooper. Kennwyood is also opening more games and gift shops for the day, along with and is featuring 3 three Biergartens for guests to enjoy in various areas of the Park.

Pre-sale General Admission tickets will be available for sale up to and including the day of the festival with ticket sales closing at Noon on September 22, 2019. Discounts on General Admission tickets are available for Seniors, Veterans/ Military, and Groups of 10 or more people. For more info regarding these discounts, guests are encouraged to email pghpierogifest@gmail.com . Tickets will be available at the door.

For tickets visit showclix.com SEARCH Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival. Pre-sale tickets will be available online until noon on the day of the Festival.

SOURCE The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival