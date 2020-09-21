The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Again Names WesBanco A Winner of the Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2020 Award

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that the western Pennsylvania market of its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been awarded a 2020 Top Workplaces honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

"For the third consecutive year, WesBanco is honored to have been voted a Top Workplace by our employees," said Tony Rocco, WesBanco Market President for Western Pennsylvania. "For 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, as we have maintained our strong community roots and focus on building trusted relationships. Our employees through their commitment to our 'Better Banking Pledge' have continued to serve our customers with integrity, dedication, and passion by responding to their needs and helping them navigate these unusual times and circumstances. I could not be prouder of the entire WesBanco team, and I would like to thank them for all that they do every day."

"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times."

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Energage, LLC

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

