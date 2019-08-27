The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Names Ford Business Machines A Winner Of The Pittsburgh Top Workplaces 2019 Award

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"Ford has always valued our employees and has spent 28 years creating a family-like work culture. We have recently implemented new benefits and core values to unite everyone toward achieving our goals. These additions have provided the foundation for a team environment that supports 'what's next' as we continue to expand the company and the team," said Johnathan Garlow, Ford Business Machines' President and CEO. "We are so honored and thankful that our dedicated employees have embraced our vision and believe in our future. We hope this is the first of many years of celebration for this prestigious acknowledgement."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

Ford Business Machines is the area's largest independent full-line authorized dealer of Canon, Konica Minolta, and Lanier (Ricoh) products for copier, printer and multi-function product (MFP) technology. In addition, Ford offers document management, print management and IT services, serving as a complete technology solution for businesses of all sizes.

