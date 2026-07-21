THE PIZZA CUPCAKE REBRANDS AS INCREDIFULLS TO TAKE A BIGGER BITE

The Shark Tank-featured brand expands beyond pizza, building a better-for-you platform built on nostalgia

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizza Cupcake is growing into something bigger. As Incredifulls, the company is expanding its vision and building a better-for-you platform that takes the foods people grew up loving and reimagines them for how families eat today. The company is also launching PB&J Cups this Fall to its growing platform of better-for-you, chef-crafted frozen handhelds.

Incredifulls

Powering the platform is Incredifulls' proprietary chef-crafted brioche-sourdough crust, bringing bakery-quality texture and high-quality, wholesome ingredients to familiar favorites in a convenient frozen format.

"Our objective has never been to build one successful product," said Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato, Co-Founder of Incredifulls. "We're building a platform that allows us to continually reimagine the foods that families have always loved."

Today, the Incredifulls portfolio includes:

The Pizza Cupcake, the company's breakout product that reimagined pizza in an entirely new shape, wrapped in its signature chef-crafted dough.





Breakfast Cups, made with cage-free scrambled eggs, real cheddar cheese, cream cheese and everything seasoning pack in 8g of protein per cup for an elevated, convenient take on busy mornings.





PB&J Cups, the company's newest innovation, reimagining one of America's most iconic comfort foods in the perfect convenient frozen handheld.

Together, the portfolio showcases a platform designed to reinvent familiar favorites across dayparts and occasions—combining nostalgia, chef-crafted quality and convenience.

"Growing up in Italy taught me that cooking is both tradition and creativity," said Andrea Meggiato, Co-Founder. "With Incredifulls, we get to experiment and share that joy with the world."

Incredifulls is backed by notable early investors including Lori Greiner, Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon, Kevin Pollak, Andy Mendelsohn, Lily Aldridge, Neal Batra, Zack Bia, and John Terzian.

With established national retail relationships, an expandable product platform, Incredifulls is building the next generation of frozen handhelds. As parents and co-founders, Michelle and Andrea are approaching innovation through a parents' lens, creating convenient foods that deliver on quality, craft and comfort without asking consumers to compromise.

About Incredifulls

Incredifulls® is a Brooklyn-born, family-run food innovation company founded by husband-and-wife duo Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato. The company first made its name with The Pizza Cupcake®, growing from New York favorites including Smorgasburg and Citi Field to national recognition following an appearance on Shark Tank in 2021. Built around its trade-secret, chef-crafted dough, Incredifulls transforms nostalgic favorites into elevated frozen handhelds made with high-quality, wholesome ingredients.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Incredifulls