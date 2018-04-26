The Pizza Press Serves Up New Restaurants in the Orlando Community

Debuting the first location are multi-unit franchise owners Jose Colon and Carlos Orama, who own The Pizza Press in Celebration which recently opened. Colon initially fell in love with the concept on a family vacation, when his family visited The Pizza Press in Pasadena, Calif. After experiencing the newspaper era atmosphere and signature pizzas, he was driven to open a location in his home state of Florida with the help of his family and friends. His sister Karina Colon, who moved from Puerto Rico for a fresh start in the United States, serves as the general manager and oversees all of the day-to-day operations.

"The partners decided to open a location in Celebration because they wanted to bring the Orlando community something they had never experienced before," said Karina. "In a town that thrives off tourism it is important to give the visitors a unique and quality dining experience, and The Pizza Press delivers."

The Pizza Press is a unique concept dedicated to elevating the build-your-own pizza model to an experiential level, by creating an immersive 1920s Americana newspaper theme in which great food, craft beer, ambiance, and service are combined. Inspired by the mechanized dough press, The Pizza Press harkens back to an industrialized era when newspapers were the foundation of the community.

Editors help guests create their own custom pizzas or select one of the signature pizzas named after major newspapers such as The Times, The Tribune, The Chronicle, and others. The pizzas are published in just under four minutes and can be paired delectably with more than a dozen different craft beers on tap, which change regularly and regionally. Each location offers locally brewed beers, specialized design elements, and fundraisers to provide community support – all proving to be attractive features to consumers and prospective owners alike.

"As we expand in Florida, The Pizza Press is committed to providing exceptional customer experience and quality service in all locations" said Dara Maleki, Founder and CEO of The Pizza Press. "We look forward to working with more franchise partners as they bring the newsworthy experience of The Pizza Press to their communities across the state."

The Pizza Press is seeking qualified, community-minded single and multi-unit franchisees with a passion for the restaurant industry, who present strong leadership abilities to elevate the company to new heights. The rapidly growing franchise is offering prospects opportunities to expand in all parts of the world, developing in metropolitan markets, college towns, suburban regions, and with non-traditional locations. The Pizza Press is rapidly growing and plans to have 30 restaurants opened by mid 2018 and 300 franchise locations awarded by 2020.

