The PJ Masks Are Back With All-New Tour - 'PJ Masks Live! Save The Day' -Traveling Coast To Coast Across North America In 2019

In addition to the new tour, the Original Cast Recording for 'PJ Masks Live!' is now available for purchase and streaming everywhere. The album features many well-loved songs from the series recorded by the cast of the first 'PJ Masks Live!' tour. http://smarturl.it/timetobeaherolive

Now in its second season, the hit PJ Masks series follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

"Seeing their favorite characters from the PJ Masks series come to dynamic life on stage has been a truly super experience for young fans and their families throughout the U.S. and Canada," said Stephen Shaw, President of Round Room. "We look forward to presenting this new action-packed musical adventure to even more fans next year."

1/25/19 Ottumwa, IA Bridge View Center 1/27/19 Winnipeg, MB (pre-sales begin 10/31) Bell MTS Place 1/28/19 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre 1/29/19 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place 1/30/19 Lethbridge, AB Enmax Center 1/31/19 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre 2/1/19 Medicine Hat, AB Canalta Centre 2/3/19 Calgary, AB Jack Singer Hall 2/5/19 Vancouver, BC QET 2/8/19 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre 2/9/19 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium 2/11/19 Eugene, OR Hult Center 2/13/19 Yakima, WA SunDome 2/14/19 Wenatchee, WA Town Toyota Center 2/15/19 Boise, ID (pre-sales begin 10/31) Morrison Center 2/16/19 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater 2/20/19 San Jose, CA Civic Auditorium 2/21/19 Santa Barbara, CA (pre-sales begin 10/31) Arlington Theatre 2/22/19 Long Beach, CA Long Beach PAC 2/24/19 Phoenix, AZ Comerica 2/26/19 Las Vegas, NV Orleans Arena 3/1/19 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall 3/2/19 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre 3/4/19 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC 3/5/19 Beaumont, TX Ford Arena 3/6/19 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park 3/7/19 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre 3/8/19 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Arena 3/12/19 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center 3/13/19 Shreveport, LA Municipal Auditorium 3/16/19 Topeka, KS Topeka PAC 3/30/19-3/31/19 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre 4/12/19-4/14/19 Uniondale, NY (pre-sales begin 10/31) Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum 4/26/19-4/28/19 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

About Entertainment One



Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

The Company's rights library, valued at US$2.0 billion (as at 31 March 2018), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

About Round Room

Round Room Live, LLC is a live entertainment firm that specializes in the production and promotion of live arena shows, concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions.

Over the last 10 years, the senior management of Round Room has served as the Tour Producer for Bodies: The Exhibition, Executive Producer of Fuerza Bruta, Tour Promoter for An Evening with Oprah Winfrey, An Evening with Al Pacino, The Marvel Experience, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and most recently, Executive Producer of The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism, all while producing and promoting some of the biggest kids tours to date, including Yo Gabba Gabba Live, Alvin and The Chipmunks Live and PJ Masks Live.

Current projects include The Thank You Canada Tour, which launched on October 2018 and Mandela: The Official Exhibition, which launches in London in February 2019.



