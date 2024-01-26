The Place for Children with Autism Announces Opening of Jefferson Park Location

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Place for Children with Autism, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children on the spectrum, announces the opening of a new center in Jefferson Park, IL. The new center is set to follow the same model as the locations currently in operation throughout the Chicagoland area and surrounding suburbs and is projected to open in April 2024.

The center is opening at 5960 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL, at the corner of Peterson and Milwaukee Avenues in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, just three miles from the current Portage Park location on Montrose Avenue. The new location is one mile from I-90/94, within walking distance of Rosedale Park, and has a PACE bus stop directly in front of the center for commuters. The new state-of-the-art 8,800 sq. ft. facility comes fully equipped with four large classrooms, three smaller classrooms, indoor sensory/motor gym, exterior all-seasons play area, twelve parking lot spaces, ample street parking, plus offices and break spaces separate from child-assigned areas. Parents are encouraged to visit: https://theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com/autism-center-locations/autism-center-for-children-jefferson-park-chicago to enroll their children or call (224) 436-0788.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest location in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The opening of this center is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing evidence-based, high-quality, and compassionate therapy across all communities, with the aim of changing lives – one child, one family at a time. With a focus on improving communication, social, and independent living skills, our children can enter the traditional school setting with more readiness skills. Our goal is to impact lives positively, and the opening of this new center marks another step in achieving that vision. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for children, their families, and the exceptional employees that support them on their journey," says Allison O'Neill, CEO.

In line with the center's expansion, The Place for Children with Autism is also scaling up its staffing. La Shawn R. Stanton, Chief People Officer remarked, "As we open our doors to more families, our need for passionate, skilled professionals grows. We are actively seeking individuals who share our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children with autism. This expansion is an opportunity for new talent to join our dedicated team, as we work together to create a nurturing and enriching environment for staff and our children."

BHCOE Accreditation has recognized The Place for Children with Autism with a 2-Year Accreditation, acknowledging the organization as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis. BHCOE Accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications, and consumer satisfaction and promote systems that enhance these areas.

More About The Place for Children with Autism

The Place for Children with Autism specializes in providing the highest quality autism therapy (i.e., applied behavior analysis: ABA therapy) in a preschool-like setting for children with autism ages 2-6. Utilizing one-to-one therapy in a structured, center-based environment, their full day programs target a variety of skills across many key areas of development, including – communication, socialization, independent living, and school readiness. It is The Place's mission to deliver best-in-class, evidence-based, and compassionate therapy based on the individual needs of their clients, and their goal is to make significant and measurable improvements in the lives of the children, families, and communities they serve.

The Place for Children with Autism first opened its doors with a single therapy center in January of 2017 and has quickly grown to become a leading provider of ABA services in the state of Illinois. As an accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence company, The Place for Children with Autism operates fifteen (15) therapy centers in the Chicagoland area and Illinois. Learn more at theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com.

Contact: Allison O'Neill

Phone: (847) 774-4030

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Place for Children with Autism