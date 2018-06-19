The Plain Dealer Names Jarrett Companies A Winner Of The Northeast Ohio 2018 Top Workplaces Award

"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits," says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

"We are very excited to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by The Plain Dealer for the third year in a row. We plan to continue our growth by remaining customer focused, cost competitive and invest significantly in great people and superior technology. To do this we will continue to recruit and retain people with character, respect and entrepreneurial spirit, who pursue excellence every day to serve our customers," Michael Jarrett, President, stated.

About Jarrett Companies

Jarrett Companies is headquartered in Orrville, OH and is comprised of 5 different businesses.

Jarrett Logistics Systems, (JLS), is a company that focuses on continuous improvement, enhancing operational efficiencies, and reducing transportations related costs. JLS's five pillars are broken down into these categories: JLS Routing Center, Carrier Management, Technology, Freight Audit & Payment Services, Business Intelligence. Learn more at www.jarrettlogistics.com

PackShipUSA is a leading provider of customized logistics, pack & ship services, final mile and in-home delivery services. Learn more at www.packshipusa.com

Jarrett Fleet Services focuses on providing full service and professional fleet maintenance and repair services for trailers, straight trucks and trucks, including body, frame, structural and painting. Learn more at www.jarrettfleetservices.com

Zephyrs Fitness is a state of the art, 12,000 square foot fitness center that provides members access to the facility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; also includes CrossFit Orrville and SpeedStrength Sports Academy. Learn more at www.zephyrs24.com

Fortis Group LLC is the holding company for two restaurant franchises; Baja West Coast Kitchen, and Old Carolina Barbecue. Both restaurants offer space for company meetings, and serve local events with catering.

