The Planet Group Appoints Tim Simmerly as New CEO

The Planet Group ("Planet" or the "Company"), a global leader in human capital consulting and premier staffing services in the areas of technology, energy, engineering, marketing and professional services, today announced the appointment of Tim Simmerly as the Company's new CEO, effective immediately.

"I am both honored and excited to step into the CEO role at this pivotal moment for Planet," said Simmerly.

Simmerly has been an integral part of The Planet Group since its inception 15 years ago, serving in multiple leadership roles and launching three of Planet's brands. He became President in August 2021, driving the firm's growth and innovation and establishing Planet as a leading player in its industry. He continues to lead key initiatives, resulting in significant revenue growth and strengthening the Company's market position. Simmerly's deep industry knowledge and visionary approach are expected to accelerate Planet's objectives and reinforce its position at the forefront of human capital consulting and professional staffing services.

Planet's Board of Directors and executive team are confident that Simmerly will lead the Company with the same passion and dedication that have defined his tenure as President.

"I am both honored and excited to step into the CEO role at this pivotal moment for Planet," said Simmerly. "Our journey over the past 15 years has been remarkable, and I am committed to building on our legacy of excellence. Together with our talented team, I look forward to driving innovation and delivering outstanding results for our clients worldwide."

Under Simmerly's leadership, Planet has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies and by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the largest global direct hire, technology and US staffing firms, among other accolades.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners Fund VI, LP, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the areas of Technology and Digital Transformation, Engineering, Marketing and Professional Services. Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices throughout the US, Europe, India and LATAM. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.

ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

