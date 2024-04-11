The Planning Center Recognized as an InvestmentNews Best Place to Work in 2024

The Planning Center Celebrates Third Recognition as InvestmentNews' Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024

QUAD CITIES, Ill., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planning Center is delighted to announce that it has been named one of InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024 for the second consecutive year and the third time overall.

This prestigious accolade recognizes The Planning Center's commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment for its financial advisors and staff. InvestmentNews, a trusted source of news, analysis, and information for financial advisors, conducts an annual survey to identify firms that go above and beyond in creating an exceptional workplace.

The Planning Center has consistently demonstrated a dedication to cultivating a culture that values collaboration, professional development, and employee well-being. This recognition is a testament to the firm's ongoing efforts to provide an outstanding workplace where employees can thrive and contribute to the organization's success.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third time by InvestmentNews," said Eric Kies, CEO at The Planning Center. "And proud to be among the group of only 30 firms in the Small Employer Best Places to Work category. It is important to us to provide a phenomenal work environment where our employees can balance a great career alongside living their best lives."

The Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors list is highly competitive, and firms are evaluated based on various factors, including workplace culture, benefits, professional development opportunities, and employee satisfaction.

The Planning Center expresses gratitude to its dedicated team members whose hard work, dedication, and collaborative spirit have contributed to this achievement. The firm remains committed to providing a supportive and inclusive workplace that fosters growth and success for clients and employees.

For more information about The Planning Center, please visit: theplanningcenter.com

About The Planning Center:

The Planning Center is a premier fee-only financial planning firm, offering a secure environment for individuals and families to discuss their most important life and financial matters with a team of trusted advisors. With 6 office locations across the U.S. their mission is to empower clients to make informed decisions as they navigate life's transitions, guiding them toward the life they envision. Recognizing that financial needs evolve over time, they tailor their approach to the changing circumstances of their clients, incorporating a dynamic perspective on priorities, strategies, and goals. From starting a family to wealth accumulation and retirement planning, The Planning Center provides the tools and expertise to support clients at every stage of life.

