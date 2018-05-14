The Planning Survey 18: Users Score Jedox Best-in-Class for Business Value in World's Leading Planning Survey

FREIBURG, Germany, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedox AG, a leading vendor of Enterprise Planning software, has received outstanding scores in the 2018 edition of world's largest survey of planning users. Jedox won a total of 22 top ranks in important KPIs such as "Business Value", "Business Benefits", "Project Length", and "Self-service" across three different peer groups for "BI-focused products", "Solution-focused planning products", and "European vendors". This marks another leap in product ranking over the company's strong placements in previous years and solidifies its track record for growth.

Clear Business Value and Benefits

In this year's Planning Survey, Jedox has again achieved top scores in key categories across all three peer groups. The platform ranked best in class for "Self-Service" and "Business Value", which is based on a combined score of "Business Benefits", "Project Success", and "Project Length". Jedox also received further top placements for "Price-to-value", "Recommendation", "Product Satisfaction", "Customer Satisfaction", "Ease of Use", and "User Experience" within its peer group for BI-focused products.

Respondents reported tangible benefits in using Jedox, which delivers specific planning and CPM functionality in a familiar Excel environment. This flexible, easy-to-use platform empowers business users to quickly build and deploy self-service applications based on their existing skills and with minimal IT support. Companies can further accelerate projects in the early stages with prebuilt, configurable planning applications from Jedox Marketplace.

Driver-based Planning

Jedox also stood out as a leader for "Driver-based planning" in all three peer groups with the top spot among European vendors. Many customers use the platform, which integrates financial and operational planning, to flexibly plan and forecast business performance based on specific value or cost drivers. Driver-based planning is a trending topic among leading companies worldwide.

Leading Planning and CPM Vendor

"Jedox received excellent ratings in numerous important KPIs which help to consolidate its position as a leading planning and CPM vendor," commented Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice-President and Head of Analytics & Data Management Practice at BARC. "An above-average proportion of users achieve business benefits such as reduced resource requirements for planning, improved employee satisfaction, reduced planning complexity, improved integration of planning with reporting/analysis, and improved integration of strategic and operational planning with Jedox as compared to other planning products."

Taking Planning to a Whole New Level

"We have been working hard to create exceptional value for our customers, so we are thrilled by the excellent feedback and outstanding placements in The Planning Survey 18," responded Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Jedox AG. "More and more companies worldwide are using our scalable cloud platform, prebuilt financial planning models, and flexible modelling capabilities for custom operational planning to deliver self-service enterprise planning and CPM with minimal time and resources."

Download the Jedox Highlights Report

About The Planning Survey 18

The Planning Survey 18 was conducted by BARC from November 2017 to February 2018. Altogether, 1,465 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 17 leading planning software products across 24 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, user experience and planning functionality. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.

About Jedox

Jedox simplifies planning, analysis, and reporting with one unified and cloud-based software suite. Jedox empowers decision makers and business users across all departments and helps them work smarter, streamline business collaboration, and make insight-based decisions with confidence. Over 2,300 organizations in 140 countries use Jedox for real-time planning on the web, in the cloud, and on any device. Jedox is a leading Enterprise Planning and Corporate Performance Management solution provider with offices on four continents and with over 200 certified business partners. Independent analysts recognize Jedox for its leading enterprise planning solutions. Simplify planning with Jedox and start your free trial today: www.jedox.com.

